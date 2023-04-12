Mercer names strategic relationships lead

Former BT head of investment specialists John Allmey is now Mercer's strategic relationship leader within the investment business.

Allmey, based in Sydney, reports to Mercer Pacific head of wealth management Luke Fitzgerald.

The appointment follows the merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust and the acquisition of Advance Asset Management.

Previously, Allmey spent over six years at BT in various investment specialist roles, including heading up the team responsible for strategic positioning and key messaging.

Mercer investment leader in the Pacific region Simon Eagleton said the appointment was a clear example of bringing together the best of both organisations.

He added it comes at the right time as Mercer aims to further develop its investment solutions and the experience the firm delivers to clients.

"It's an exciting time at Mercer as we grow and enhance our investment proposition to the market," he said.

"John has proven success in delivering strong client outcomes, and I'm looking forward to leveraging the perspective he can bring to our diverse investor base, particularly in the wealth management space."

Commenting on his appointment Allmey said he is incredibly excited to join Mercer and help the firm unlock its growth potential following the recent merger for the benefit of advisers and investors.

"I am also encouraged by Mercer's purpose to make a difference in people's lives, and believe we have a great opportunity to do so through the provision of enhanced product solutions and performance across Mercer's retail market segments," he said.