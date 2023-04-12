Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Mercer names strategic relationships lead

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 APR 2023   12:22PM

Former BT head of investment specialists John Allmey is now Mercer's strategic relationship leader within the investment business.

Allmey, based in Sydney, reports to Mercer Pacific head of wealth management Luke Fitzgerald.

The appointment follows the merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust and the acquisition of Advance Asset Management.

Previously, Allmey spent over six years at BT in various investment specialist roles, including heading up the team responsible for strategic positioning and key messaging.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Mercer investment leader in the Pacific region Simon Eagleton said the appointment was a clear example of bringing together the best of both organisations.

He added it comes at the right time as Mercer aims to further develop its investment solutions and the experience the firm delivers to clients.

"It's an exciting time at Mercer as we grow and enhance our investment proposition to the market," he said.

"John has proven success in delivering strong client outcomes, and I'm looking forward to leveraging the perspective he can bring to our diverse investor base, particularly in the wealth management space."

Commenting on his appointment Allmey said he is incredibly excited to join Mercer and help the firm unlock its growth potential following the recent merger for the benefit of advisers and investors.

"I am also encouraged by Mercer's purpose to make a difference in people's lives, and believe we have a great opportunity to do so through the provision of enhanced product solutions and performance across Mercer's retail market segments," he said.

Read more: MercerJohn AllmeyAdvance Asset ManagementBT SuperLuke FitzgeraldMercer Super TrustSimon Eagleton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT to wind up Retirement Wrap
Regulators prioritise emerging areas of risk
BT Super, Mercer merger completes
Mercer Super names key executives
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
Virgin Money Super ups premiums
BT's Advance AM hit with stop orders
Expect more greenwashing action: ASIC
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
Mercer embroiled in greenwashing allegations

Editor's Choice

ASIC warns super funds on member communication failure

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that fail the performance test downplay their results and obfuscate members from understanding critical information, according to the corporate regulator.

Pension fund ousts chief over US bank losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of Sweden's Alecta was let go by the fund as it looks to recover from large losses resulting from investments in Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.

BT, Striver partner to tackle adviser shortage

CASSANDRA BALDINI
BT and Striver have launched a program which aims to tackle the financial advice industry's talent shortage, using a tech-based human resources platform and guiding new entrants towards the profession.

Global economic growth hits 20-year low: IMF

ANDREW MCKEAN
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported a significant decrease in global economic growth, reaching a 20-year low.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.