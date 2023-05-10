Budget of missed opportunities: Industry

Stakeholder responses to the federal budget are mixed at best, with many believing key measures require further consideration and consultation.

Perhaps the measure that will most impact the financial services industry, the government remained firm in its plan to double the concessional tax rate from 15% to 30% for super balances above $3 million.

However, the SMSF Association called for the government to reopen the consultation and said it needs more discussion.

"If the government proceeds with the taxation of unrealised gains as proposed in their consultation paper released in late March, given many small business premises and farms are owned by SMSFs, this new tax could drive up their costs substantially at a time of unprecedented cost of living increases," said SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess.

"Therefore, it's important the full impact on taxpayers, including small business owners and primary producers, is fully explored."

Burgess outlined that the association believes using a member's total super balance to calculate earnings is neither simple nor fair.

"By definition, a member's total super balance includes unrealised gains and a growing list of items that will need to be excluded to ensure 'earnings' for the purposes of this new tax are not overstated," he said.

"This methodology discriminates against those funds who can identify and report to the ATO actual taxable earnings attributable to each member."

On the other hand, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey welcomed the initiative but said that savings should be directed towards helping deliver a fairer and more equitable super system.

Aware Super said the budget left low-hanging fruit on the branch.

"The higher earnings tax on super balances in excess of $3 million would help ensure sustainability and fairness remained central to the system," commented Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart.

"But ideally the budget would have directed part of that revenue to help fund super on paid parental leave and other measures to improve equity,"

Meanwhile, despite applauding the government for announcing super to be paid on payday, Industry Super Australia (ISA) agreed that not redirecting the revenue to paid parental leave was disappointing.

"ISA will continue to advocate for super to be paid on PPL and to increase the Low-Income Superannuation Tax Offset at the earliest opportunity the federal budget allows," it said.

From an advice perspective, Financial Advice Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said it was disappointing there was no mention of the ASIC adviser levy.

"We are also very keen to see more clarity soon from the government on the impact of the ASIC levy on the financial advice sector. The costs for advice businesses continue to rise and it is a high priority to minimise the impact of the levy being unfrozen from the current financial year. A great way to make financial advice more affordable for consumers, is to reduce the business costs involved in the provision of advice - and this is one important way the government can assist," she said.

Another area that looks to boost revenue is the 15% minimum tax for large multinational companies, a proposal some warn could deter foreign investors.

RSM Australia international tax and transfer pricing lead partner Liam Delahunty raised concerns about the compressed timeframe to finalise "complex and profound'' legislative amendments on thin capitalisation rules and intangible assets, both of which are due to take effect from 1 July 2023.

"Australia has always been a high-taxed jurisdiction. There are a number of countries which have been more competitive in attracting foreign investment owing in part to their more attractive taxation regimes,'' he said.

"Many foreign groups have also questioned the Federal government's heavy-handed approach to taxing multinationals and its never-ending assertions that these entities are intentionally avoiding paying their fair share of tax."

Delahunty added it's difficult to reconcile the government's agenda with the position of the ATO which explained it has confidence in the compliance of large corporate taxpayers.

"At first glance, there appears to be a significant concern with the breadth of these rules. Although a jurisdiction may generally have a corporate tax rate higher than 15%, it appears that the rules then state that if a jurisdiction has different rates of tax for different types of income, entities must have regard to the lowest rate of tax," he said.

Of course, a main budget theme was to address the cost of living pressure, and most have applauded the suite of measures.

The Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) for one labelled it a "goldilocks budget."

REIA president Hayden Groves said that the Treasurer has attempted to deliver measures that fight off inflation and helps Australians that are struggling in the context of global economic conditions.

"We especially applaud the budgeted increase of Commonwealth Rent Assistance (CRA) of 15% to Australians that need it the most to help them navigate this cost-of-living crisis which will help alleviate the pressures on a touted 1.1 million Australians," he said.

However, Groves commented that while CRA was a much-needed measure, housing supply at scale still needs to be addressed and said the elephant in the room is building more homes for Australians and is still yet to be fully addressed.

In a similar vein, the Housing Industry Association said the government's investment to improve housing supply will do little to put downward pressure on rent and housing affordability.

"Housing affordability challenges facing Australian households can only be addressed if the supply of housing can align with demand. HIA estimates that Australia needs 1.66 million additional houses by 2030, just to keep up with the demand from population growth," it said.

"Tackling housing affordability starts with making the supply of housing a national priority. Improving affordability can enable more households to own their own homes. If housing affordability is to be improved, we must see further collaboration between all levels of government with a concerted focus on increasing the housing supply."