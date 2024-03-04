Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Best default super funds revealed

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024   12:44PM

Superannuation research shows that retail funds dominated in the 12 months to January end.

League tables show Vanguard Super's default lifecycle investment option bested competitors for the year ending 31 January 2024.

According to Rainmaker Information, the Vanguard Super SaveSmart - Lifecycle Age 47 and under investment option posted an 11.8% return for the period ending January 31.

This comes as Vanguard Super announced it had reached $1 billion in funds under management just over a year after its launch in October 2022, alongside the quiet rollout of a pension product.

Close behind, Essential Super's Employer - Lifestage 1980-1984 option, managed by Colonial First State (CFS) for its investment schemes, saw a return of 11.5%.

Notably, CFS' FirstChoice Employer lifecycle product matched this return over the same timeframe.

Continuing the pattern of retail fund supremacy in the performance rankings, a lifecycle product from Virgin Money also delivered a 11.2% return.

However, over a three-year period ending January 31, the script flips: Mine Super's - High Growth investment option leads with an 8.5% return. TelstraSuper Corporate Plus - MySuper Growth followed at 8%, with Active Super's High Growth option not far behind at 7.8%.

Looking at a 10-year performance period, Active Super achieved the highest returns at 8.5%, even amid Federal Court proceedings from ASIC over allegations of greenwashing.

Aware Super's High Growth strategy and Hostplus' Balanced option also showed strong performance, recording returns of 8.4% and 8.2%, respectively, over the decade.

For a broader perspective, the median returns for the periods of one, three, and 10-years ending January 31 were 7.9%, 6.2%, and 7.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, TWUSUPER's Transpension led the default retirement products with returns of 9.6% and 7.2% over one and three years, respectively.

Following its merger with Mine Super, expected to complete by mid-2024, TWUSUPER will rebrand as Team Super.

Brighter Super also stood out, securing second and third places with returns of 9% and 7% over the same periods.

