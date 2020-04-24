NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Coronavirus News
ASX ups capital raise capacity
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 24 APR 2020   12:18PM

The Australian Securities Exchange announced changes to the temporary lift in placement capacity from 15% to 25% and increased transparency rules.

The ASX said the measures are conditional on entities either doing a follow-on accelerated pro rata entitlement offer or a placement followed by a share purchase plan (SPP) offer at the same or a lower price than the placement.

"This is so that retail shareholders get to participate in the overall capital raising at a price at least as favourable as the placement," the ASX said.

"Entities will now be allowed to do a placement followed by a standard rights issue as well."

The ASX said the change is intended to benefit smaller listed entities that do not have a substantial base of institutional security holders and get no benefit from undertaking an accelerated offer to institutional security holders with a subsequent offer to retail security holders.

"The smaller entities can instead now do a standard rights issue to allow all shareholders to participate in the overall capital raising at a price at least as favourable as the placement," the ASX said.

Under the new guidelines, entities will also have to notify the ASX prior to any capital raise, even if it is needed urgently to address issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, companies will need to confidentially supply ASIC and the ASX a detailed allocation spreadsheet showing the full details of the persons the securities were allocated in the placement and the number of securities they were allocated.

ASIC commissioner John Price welcomes the additional transparency measures, saying directors should act in the best interest of the company in making fundraising decisions.

"They should consider not only speed and certainty of fundraising but also fairness considerations," Price said.

"Companies should be as transparent as possible and be prepared to explain to their shareholders the fundraising decisions they have made."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ASXAustralian Securities ExchangeASICCapital raiseJohn Price
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Dealer group AFSL in limbo
Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something F8DHpryD