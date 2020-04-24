ASX ups capital raise capacity

The Australian Securities Exchange announced changes to the temporary lift in placement capacity from 15% to 25% and increased transparency rules.

The ASX said the measures are conditional on entities either doing a follow-on accelerated pro rata entitlement offer or a placement followed by a share purchase plan (SPP) offer at the same or a lower price than the placement.

"This is so that retail shareholders get to participate in the overall capital raising at a price at least as favourable as the placement," the ASX said.

"Entities will now be allowed to do a placement followed by a standard rights issue as well."

The ASX said the change is intended to benefit smaller listed entities that do not have a substantial base of institutional security holders and get no benefit from undertaking an accelerated offer to institutional security holders with a subsequent offer to retail security holders.

"The smaller entities can instead now do a standard rights issue to allow all shareholders to participate in the overall capital raising at a price at least as favourable as the placement," the ASX said.

Under the new guidelines, entities will also have to notify the ASX prior to any capital raise, even if it is needed urgently to address issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, companies will need to confidentially supply ASIC and the ASX a detailed allocation spreadsheet showing the full details of the persons the securities were allocated in the placement and the number of securities they were allocated.

ASIC commissioner John Price welcomes the additional transparency measures, saying directors should act in the best interest of the company in making fundraising decisions.

"They should consider not only speed and certainty of fundraising but also fairness considerations," Price said.

"Companies should be as transparent as possible and be prepared to explain to their shareholders the fundraising decisions they have made."

