ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate

ASX awards settlement, clearing mandateBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 20 NOV 2023 12:35PM
Read more: ASX, CHESS, CHESS replacement, ASIC, ASX CHESS replacement, CHESS bungle, Joe Longo, RBA, TATA Consultancy Services, TCS BaNCS for Market Infrastructure
The ASX awarded a mandate to a global technology firm that will deliver a product-based clearing and settlement solution so it can proceed with the next phase of the CHESS replacement.
The bourse has entered into an agreement with Mumbai-based TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) to deliver clearing and settlement services.
TCS's BaNCS for Market Infrastructure provides end-to-end trading and settlement solutions, including trade matching, surveillance, issuance, depository, and registry functions.
The ASX said the solution will enable it to "provide a reliable, supportable and scalable platform that meets the needs of the Australian market now and into the future".
"It can satisfy the licence obligations of ASX Clear and ASX Settlement and is capable of supporting potential new services and innovation from ASX or other providers," the ASX said, noting that it also marks the completion of its reassessment of the solution design stage to replace CHESS.
The new platform will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase is to deliver the clearing service, while the next stage involves settlement and sub-register services.
The clearing phase is estimated to cost between $105 and $125 million, spread out over multiple years. The scope, timing, and cost of the settlement and sub-register phase is to be determined in late 2024 with stakeholder consultation.
The ASX dumped its plans to replace CHESS with blockchain technology in November 2022, writing off some $255 million expended on the failed project that kickstarted as far back as 2015.
The Reserve Bank of Australia and ASIC were also forced to act amid concerns over ASX's ineptitude to deliver on the transformation by appointing Alan Cameron to chair the Advisory Group to oversee the project.
ASIC chair Joe Longo said: "This is an important decision by ASX, but there is still a long way to go to deliver a CHESS replacement."
"It will be critical for ASX to now focus on engaging with the market on the detailed design of the CHESS Replacement program with a realistic and achievable timeline for implementation," he said.
The next steps involve detailed design and implementation. Further stakeholder consultation will also commence in the first quarter of 2024.
ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said: "This next phase of the project will be a multi-year undertaking and ASX will maintain our investment in the current CHESS platform to ensure it continues to operate efficiently and reliably until the replacement is implemented."
Related News
Editor's Choice
TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager
Product modernisation will strengthen retirement outcomes: FSC
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
Bell Financial Group welcomes group head of sales
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?
Edwina Maloney
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED