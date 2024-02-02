ASIC to tighten grip on super fund misdemeanours

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court has reaffirmed that the corporate regulator is targeting member service failures, greenwashing, and inappropriate fees and charges, cautioning the superannuation industry to lift its game.

At an industry event, Court said Australians have a right to expect efficient, honest, and fair treatment by their superannuation fund. However, recent surveillance and enforcement indicates that some superannuation are failing to meet basic member service standards.

Notably, ASIC has initiated civil penalty proceedings against TelstraSuper for not meeting internal dispute resolution standards, alleging the corporate fund failed to adequately respond to two in five complaints in a relevant time period.

Court continued saying that when individuals have bad experiences with a fund, their confidence in the superannuation system is likely to be undermined; nowhere is this more evident than in relation to death benefit claims handling.

"We are aware of a significant increase in complaints to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority about extreme processing delays for death benefit claims, among other issues, leading to additional distress for members' families," she said.

While not commenting specifically on investigations underway, Court flagged that ASIC is undertaking an industry review focused on improving the delivery of superannuation fund member services, looking initially at trustee compliance with obligations related to the handling of death benefit claims.

Then onto greenwashing, which she said remains a key focus for ASIC in 2024, Court said With proceedings underway against Mercer Super and Active Super, trustees will be aware that we will use every lever legislation affords us to eliminate this practice, and we will continue to monitor the superannuation sector for misleading greenwashing claims.

"Going forward our focus will be on net zero statements and targets made without merit; the use of terms like 'carbon neutral', 'clean' or 'green' that are not founded on reasonable grounds; and the use of inaccurate labelling or vague terms in sustainability-related funds," she said.

"We expect boards to engage directly on sustainability claims - whether they are aspirational statements, targets, active stewardship commitments or investment descriptions."

Finally, to failures by trustees to protect members' superannuation balances, Court said Members should be able to have confidence that the products in which they are investing are designed to maximise retirement outcomes and sufficiently balance risk. However, some recent enforcement actions demonstrate the sector is falling short in this regard.

Court highlighted that ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against the trustee of AustralianSuper, alleging failures to address multiple member accounts. The regulator allege round 90,000 AustralianSuper members were affected, costing members approximately $69 million in multiple sets of fees and insurance premiums and lost investment earnings on those amounts.

"Unintended multiple accounts remain a significant issue for Australian consumers despite reforms designed to reduce their frequency," she said.

This demonstrates the important role of the trustee in safeguarding members' super balances by eliminating poor practices, she added.