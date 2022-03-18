NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC opens CCIV licensing consultation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 MAR 2022   12:36PM

ASIC is seeking feedback on licensing rules for the Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles regime ahead of its July implementation date.

The consultation includes examining the licensing application process - AFSLs wanting to apply and operate a CCIV and those seeking to provide financial product advice on and/or deal in CCIV securities. It also looks at the administration of licensee obligations that apply to CCIV corporate directors.

ASIC oversees licensing corporate directors and assists them with compliance; it also administers the registration process for CCIVs.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said: "ASIC is committed to supporting the effective implementation of the CCIV regime. Ensuring the regulatory guidance is up-to-date and fit-for-purpose when the new regime comes into effect is part of that commitment."

The licensing requirements also come into effect on July 1 when the broader CCIV regime commences. The Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle Framework and Other Measures Bill 2021 passed parliament on February 10.

The legislation enables the setup of CCIVs as a new type of company that is limited by shares and has a single corporate director. It is effectively an umbrella vehicle that can have one or more sub-funds that offer multiple products and investment strategies within the same structure.

ASIC said it recognises the similarities between CCIVs and managed investment schemes.

It considers that AFSLs authorised to provide financial product advice on and/or deal in managed investment schemes "should be able to readily transition to the CCIV regime [and that it] will facilitate this transition through an ASIC-initiated licence variation".

Stakeholders have until April 14 to respond to Consultation Paper 360 Corporate collective investment vehicles: Preparing for the commencement of the new regime.

