NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

ASIC launches remediation review

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 NOV 2021   12:29PM

A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

The corporate watchdog launched a new consultation with the advice industry to ensure that AFS licensees act efficiently, honestly, and fairly when remediating consumers.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said one of the most common stumbling blocks in the remediation process is underinvestment in systems.

"This underinvestment has led to multiple failures. First and foremost, in delivering on promises to consumers, second in identifying the failures and third in being able to remediate consumer loss in a timely way," Chester said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ASIC is currently monitoring 64 remediations that will compensate about $5.4 billion to 5.6 million consumers.

The newly released Consultation paper 350 Consumer remediation: Further consultation (CP 350) sets out the draft guidance, which covers areas such as the remediation review period; remediation payments and what to do when money cannot be returned; and the appropriateness of remedies, including calculating foregone returns and interest.

It also discusses how the remediation interacts with breach reporting, internal dispute resolutions, and the Design and Distribution Obligations.

The proposed measures will expand to financial services and credit licensees, and retirement service providers.

"The draft guidance is comprehensive and makes allowance for licensees to tailor it to the circumstances of their particular remediation," Chester said.

ASIC seeks industry feedback until 11 February 2022.

Read more: ASICKaren Chester
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC sues timeshare company
Mawhinney lawyer accuses ASIC of trial by media
Former adviser pleads guilty to fabricating evidence
ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney
Bond scam defrauds SMSFs $2.8m
ASIC cancels AFSL of Future Asset Management
Government advances adviser levy drop
ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors
ASIC outlines ROA guidance
ASIC bans adviser over Linchpin, Endeavour fund

Editor's Choice

ASIC launches remediation review

KARREN VERGARA
A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

Boutique recruits portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
A $5 billon fixed income boutique hired a senior portfolio manager from the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Australians look to gift crypto assets

KARREN VERGARA
More Australians can expect a crypto-centric gift in their Christmas stockings this year, a new survey shows, which examines the growing appetite for crypto assets.

BetaShares hires from Suncorp

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF provider BetaShares has hired a director of responsible investments from Suncorp.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.