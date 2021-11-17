ASIC launches remediation review

A new ASIC review will force licensees to improve identifying remediation issues and rectify and compensate consumers sooner.

The corporate watchdog launched a new consultation with the advice industry to ensure that AFS licensees act efficiently, honestly, and fairly when remediating consumers.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said one of the most common stumbling blocks in the remediation process is underinvestment in systems.

"This underinvestment has led to multiple failures. First and foremost, in delivering on promises to consumers, second in identifying the failures and third in being able to remediate consumer loss in a timely way," Chester said.

ASIC is currently monitoring 64 remediations that will compensate about $5.4 billion to 5.6 million consumers.

The newly released Consultation paper 350 Consumer remediation: Further consultation (CP 350) sets out the draft guidance, which covers areas such as the remediation review period; remediation payments and what to do when money cannot be returned; and the appropriateness of remedies, including calculating foregone returns and interest.

It also discusses how the remediation interacts with breach reporting, internal dispute resolutions, and the Design and Distribution Obligations.

The proposed measures will expand to financial services and credit licensees, and retirement service providers.

"The draft guidance is comprehensive and makes allowance for licensees to tailor it to the circumstances of their particular remediation," Chester said.

ASIC seeks industry feedback until 11 February 2022.