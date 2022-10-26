ASIC finds shortcomings in wholesale market practices

ASIC finds shortcomings in wholesale market practicesBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022 12:33PM
Read more: ASIC, Financial markets, Australia, Danielle Press, Wholesale fixed income
ASIC has released two reports on better and poorer practices in wholesale financial markets, encouraging participants in these markets to benchmark themselves against industry standards.
Report 741 Conduct risk in wholesale fixed income markets (REP 741) and Report 742 Managing conflicts of interest in wholesale financial markets (REP 742) summarise ASIC's surveillance activities and complement existing ASIC regulatory guidance.
REP 741 outlines key conduct risks in fixed income markets, including misleading or deceptive conduct, insider trading and market manipulation.
"Participants need to ensure any pricing, market and product information that is communicated to others has a reasonable basis," ASIC said.
This is because, there's a risk that commentators engage in misleading or deceptive conduct to influence the market to their benefit.
As such, ASIC prescribed that participants should ensure their compliance framework is effective in controlling misconduct in their fixed income activities.
However, the regulator's observations of poorer practice found that often conduct risks weren't accurately identified in the fixed income business or were too broadly defined. Also, some controls weren't effectively designed or maintained to prevent and detect misconduct.
On insider trading, ASIC said: "Participants should closely supervise and have enhanced controls for activities which may pose heightened risk of communicating inside information or trading while in possession of inside information. To determine whether the information is inside information, its materiality should be assessed."
The regulator said that primary issuance, issuer communications with public side, large transactions and unpublished price sensitive research are all activities with higher inside information risks.
Further, it said: "Participants should be aware of the potential for market manipulation, which can undermine market integrity."
"Dealers should have a fit-for-purpose monitoring and surveillance systems and processes to detect misconduct."
Though ASIC did observe that many dealers had immature monitoring and surveillance systems, with gaps in the coverage of key conduct risks. The regulator also noted that some dealers didn't record voice communications or had poorly implemented surveillance systems which had insufficient data feeds.
Albeit these inadequacies, ASIC did acknowledge that some participants had comprehensive monitoring and surveillance functions.
Meanwhile, REP 742 reported on the differing levels of sophistication in the management of conflicts of interest.
"Better practices involved proactive and systematic identification, mitigation, and management of conflicts of interest. Poorer practices were ad hoc, manual, and reflected a lack of prioritisation by participants," ASIC said.
ASIC commissioner Danielle Press commented: "Wholesale financial markets, including fixed income, currencies, and commodities markets, are global, complex, and rapidly evolving. Because these markets underpin growth in Australia's real economy by providing financing to governments, financial institutions and corporates, misconduct can have wide-reaching impacts."
"Participants in wholesale financial markets should consider how they compare with these better and poorer practices. High standards of conduct and oversight, such as the better practices in the reports, strengthen market integrity and confidence in Australia's wholesale financial markets."
