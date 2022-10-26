Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC finds shortcomings in wholesale market practices

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022   12:33PM

ASIC has released two reports on better and poorer practices in wholesale financial markets, encouraging participants in these markets to benchmark themselves against industry standards.

Report 741 Conduct risk in wholesale fixed income markets (REP 741) and Report 742 Managing conflicts of interest in wholesale financial markets (REP 742) summarise ASIC's surveillance activities and complement existing ASIC regulatory guidance.

REP 741 outlines key conduct risks in fixed income markets, including misleading or deceptive conduct, insider trading and market manipulation.

"Participants need to ensure any pricing, market and product information that is communicated to others has a reasonable basis," ASIC said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

This is because, there's a risk that commentators engage in misleading or deceptive conduct to influence the market to their benefit.

As such, ASIC prescribed that participants should ensure their compliance framework is effective in controlling misconduct in their fixed income activities.

However, the regulator's observations of poorer practice found that often conduct risks weren't accurately identified in the fixed income business or were too broadly defined. Also, some controls weren't effectively designed or maintained to prevent and detect misconduct.

On insider trading, ASIC said: "Participants should closely supervise and have enhanced controls for activities which may pose heightened risk of communicating inside information or trading while in possession of inside information. To determine whether the information is inside information, its materiality should be assessed."

The regulator said that primary issuance, issuer communications with public side, large transactions and unpublished price sensitive research are all activities with higher inside information risks.

Further, it said: "Participants should be aware of the potential for market manipulation, which can undermine market integrity."

"Dealers should have a fit-for-purpose monitoring and surveillance systems and processes to detect misconduct."

Though ASIC did observe that many dealers had immature monitoring and surveillance systems, with gaps in the coverage of key conduct risks. The regulator also noted that some dealers didn't record voice communications or had poorly implemented surveillance systems which had insufficient data feeds.

Albeit these inadequacies, ASIC did acknowledge that some participants had comprehensive monitoring and surveillance functions.

Meanwhile, REP 742 reported on the differing levels of sophistication in the management of conflicts of interest.

"Better practices involved proactive and systematic identification, mitigation, and management of conflicts of interest. Poorer practices were ad hoc, manual, and reflected a lack of prioritisation by participants," ASIC said.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press commented: "Wholesale financial markets, including fixed income, currencies, and commodities markets, are global, complex, and rapidly evolving. Because these markets underpin growth in Australia's real economy by providing financing to governments, financial institutions and corporates, misconduct can have wide-reaching impacts."

"Participants in wholesale financial markets should consider how they compare with these better and poorer practices. High standards of conduct and oversight, such as the better practices in the reports, strengthen market integrity and confidence in Australia's wholesale financial markets."

Read more: ASICFinancial marketsAustraliaDanielle PressWholesale fixed income
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC sues BPS Financial over crypto claims
CommSec, AUSIEX to pay $27m penalty
Industry surveyed for Asia Region Funds Passport review
Westlawn Financial Services cops stop orders
James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair
Draft SMSF auditor registration regulations to update fees, language
ASIC issues stop orders on Holon funds
Mayfair 101 bids for High Court appeal
ASIC dishes out permanent ban to 'lifestyle' adviser
IFM Investors adds to board

Editor's Choice

Small wins for some pensioners

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Labor government has delivered small wins to pensioners in its Budget, but not all will reap the benefits.

Federal Budget is challenging: Economist

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
In an interview with Financial Standard, independent economist Chris Richardson said the Treasurer has two big and difficult problems on his hands, the first being gas prices and the other the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Government scraps legacy tax, super measures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:19PM
A range of tax and superannuation changes that were announced by the previous government but never legislated have been scrapped by the Labor government.

Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The government has announced a suite of measures aimed at narrowing the gender pay gap, including requiring the Fair Work Commission to consider gender equity when formulating minimum wages.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.