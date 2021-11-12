£450bn in inflation-linked UK DB liabilities unmatched

New analysis from Alpha Real Capital, a specialist income manager, suggests that £450 billion of inflation‐linked liabilities belonging to UK defined benefit pension schemes are unmatched.

Alpha's analysis showed that higher inflation risks have created demand for inflation-linked assets, but there is a lack of supply of such assets.

Alpha found that the value of private sector UK defined benefit fund liabilities is around £2.2 trillion, of which approximately £1.5 trillion is inflation‐linked.

However, there are only around £800 billion of index-linked gilts (UK bonds with borrowing rates and principal payments linked to changes in the inflation rate), which suggests a shortfall of £700 billion.

It explained many of the DB schemes use liability driven investment techniques, the portion of inflation‐linked liabilities is around 70% or £1.05 trillion, which leaves around £450 billion of unmatched inflation-linked liabilities.

The analysis also highlights that that there are not enough long dated index-linked gilts available to enable these pension schemes to match their longer‐term liabilities.

"Despite the high level of gilt issuance practically every year since the financial crisis - with a truly record breaking £486 billion raised in 2020/21 as the government needed to finance the fight against the pandemic ‐ there remains a shortfall of index‐linked gilts," Alpha director of CDI Shajahan Alam said.

"While the absolute levels of index‐linked gilts issuance have been high at an average of around £30 billion a year since the financial crisis, the proportion of total issuance that is index‐linked has fallen dramatically from a high of 25% to as low as 5% more recently. So, while the Government's financing needs are expected to remain elevated, the supply of index-linked gilts is unlikely to satisfy demand."

Alpha chief investment officer Edward Palmer added: "Our analysis comes at a time of growing concern amongst pension schemes about rising inflation. Our research suggests that over 70% of UK pension schemes see a moderate or high risk that higher levels of inflation may persist in the longer term."

However, he went on to say that with so many funds planning to hedge inflation they might find it difficult to do so without looking to an alternative asset class.