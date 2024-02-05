Sequoia strikes deal to acquire Clique Paraplanning

Sequoia strikes deal to acquire Clique ParaplanningBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 5 FEB 2024 12:44PM
Sequoia Financial Group has acquired the business assets of Clique Paraplanning in cash on an earn out revenue multiple of about one.
According to an ASX announcement, the deal comprised of $150,000 in cash and $60,000 in shares.
The earn out and final payment, capped at $70,000, is payable in 12 months post-completion.
Clique provides outsourced local paraplanning services to financial planners and AFSLs, particularly Statement of Advice documents and the ongoing review of documentation.
Advisers also use the paraplanning service to manage more complex plans or when backlogs hinder the delivery of timely client advice.
"Clique has been an approved provider of our licensee services division for some time, following an assessment by our compliance team of the quality of its advice documentation," Sequoia managing director Garry Crole said.
"We encourage advisers to outsource these services if they are high quality such as the Clique service.
"This also frees our advisers to do more advising."
In a separate development last week, Sequoia sold the Yield Report to Finexia Financial Group (FNX) for 500,000 ordinary shares in FNX and established a strategic partnership with Finexia to co-market each other's services to the financial planning and accountancy marketplace.
Yield Report provides an online news portal focusing solely on fixed income and yield securities.
