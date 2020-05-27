NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Receivers appointed to Mayfair 101 entity
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:38PM

Receivers have been appointed to Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth, with Mayfair slamming the decision by the trustee and claiming this won't harm its Dunk Island development.

Vasco Trustees Limited, the trustee of IPO Wealth, advised that on 22 May 2020 it appointed receivers to IPO Wealth Holdings.

"The group considers this a premature and imprudent measure by Vasco given the current economic conditions imposed by COVID-19, and one that is likely to result in the unfortunate and unnecessary destruction of value for investors in the IPO Wealth Fund," Mayfair 101 said in a statement.

It added that Vasco did not understand the steps that Mayfair 101 had already taken to protect investors and portfolio companies.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Despite contrary media reports, no attempts were made by Vasco to contact the Group in the week leading up to the appointment of receivers," Mayfair 101 said.

"Furthermore, no response was received to an email sent to Vasco's managing director, Mr Craig Dunstan, on Wednesday 20 May 2020 advising that the group was working on initiatives with its various advisers regarding restructuring to improve liquidity for the benefit of the Fund's investors."

The Mayfair 101 Group said it has been suffering under the twin pressures of COVID-19 and an ASIC investigation.

"The recent overreaching actions of ASIC with respect to the advertising of Mayfair Platinum's two debenture products has also exacerbated the already challenging circumstances," Mayfair 101 said.

It said Vasco's decision to appoint receivers would compound the already "significant detrimental" impact of ASIC's actions on the business.

As for Mayfair 101 Group's highly publicised Dunk Island/Mission Beach development, it was adamant that the receivership shouldn't dampen those plans.

"The recent appointment of receivers by the IPO Wealth Fund's trustee, Vasco Trustees Limited, does not directly impact the Group's assets in Mission Beach, which are not subject to the receivership process," Mayfair 101 said.

It added that it hopes it will be able to "resume settlements" once the restructure is complete - though did not detail what that restructure would entail.

Mayfair 101 chief executive James Mawhinney told Financial Standard the newly launched Mayfair Australian Property Bond will not be impacted.

"The Property Bond is a separate product that provides investors with first registered mortgages against Australian real estate, and contributes to the development of our Mission Beach and Dunk Island project.  It is unrelated to the IPO Wealth Fund," he said.

The IPO Wealth Fund was advertised by Mayfair 101 as being appropriate for high net worth investors.

It is primarily a debt fund that lends money to IPO Wealth Holdings trading as Mayfair 101 Holdings.

On 7 April 2020 Vasco froze redemptions for IPO Wealth fund investors due to a lack of liquidity. Vasco said at the time that it intended to provide unit holders a withdrawal offer in June with payments to be made in July.

At the start of May, Vasco reached an agreement for Mayfair 101 Holdings to repay $6 million into the IPO Wealth Fund.

Last week, the borrower (Mayfair 101 Holdings) failed to make two payments.

"We have received no communication from the borrower as to why these payments were not made despite a number of attempts to contact them," Vasco said.

"In addition, we put to the borrower a restructure proposal that we have also received no meaningful response to."

It was this incident that necessitated the appointment of receivers, Vasco said.

"The fund is now effectively in wind-up mode," Vasco said.

Approximately $82 million of investors' money is in the fund.

Read more: IPO Wealth FundASICMission BeachIPO Wealth HoldingsVasco Trustees LimitedCraig DunstanDunk Island/Mission BeachFinancial StandardJames MawhinneyMayfair Australian Property Bond
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
ASIC releases weekly regulatory tracker
Adviser bans fall
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
Adviser banned for five years
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oCWKOtmY