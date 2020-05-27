Receivers appointed to Mayfair 101 entity

Receivers have been appointed to Mayfair 101's IPO Wealth, with Mayfair slamming the decision by the trustee and claiming this won't harm its Dunk Island development.

Vasco Trustees Limited, the trustee of IPO Wealth, advised that on 22 May 2020 it appointed receivers to IPO Wealth Holdings.

"The group considers this a premature and imprudent measure by Vasco given the current economic conditions imposed by COVID-19, and one that is likely to result in the unfortunate and unnecessary destruction of value for investors in the IPO Wealth Fund," Mayfair 101 said in a statement.

It added that Vasco did not understand the steps that Mayfair 101 had already taken to protect investors and portfolio companies.

"Despite contrary media reports, no attempts were made by Vasco to contact the Group in the week leading up to the appointment of receivers," Mayfair 101 said.

"Furthermore, no response was received to an email sent to Vasco's managing director, Mr Craig Dunstan, on Wednesday 20 May 2020 advising that the group was working on initiatives with its various advisers regarding restructuring to improve liquidity for the benefit of the Fund's investors."

The Mayfair 101 Group said it has been suffering under the twin pressures of COVID-19 and an ASIC investigation.

"The recent overreaching actions of ASIC with respect to the advertising of Mayfair Platinum's two debenture products has also exacerbated the already challenging circumstances," Mayfair 101 said.

It said Vasco's decision to appoint receivers would compound the already "significant detrimental" impact of ASIC's actions on the business.

As for Mayfair 101 Group's highly publicised Dunk Island/Mission Beach development, it was adamant that the receivership shouldn't dampen those plans.

"The recent appointment of receivers by the IPO Wealth Fund's trustee, Vasco Trustees Limited, does not directly impact the Group's assets in Mission Beach, which are not subject to the receivership process," Mayfair 101 said.

It added that it hopes it will be able to "resume settlements" once the restructure is complete - though did not detail what that restructure would entail.

Mayfair 101 chief executive James Mawhinney told Financial Standard the newly launched Mayfair Australian Property Bond will not be impacted.

"The Property Bond is a separate product that provides investors with first registered mortgages against Australian real estate, and contributes to the development of our Mission Beach and Dunk Island project. It is unrelated to the IPO Wealth Fund," he said.

The IPO Wealth Fund was advertised by Mayfair 101 as being appropriate for high net worth investors.

It is primarily a debt fund that lends money to IPO Wealth Holdings trading as Mayfair 101 Holdings.

On 7 April 2020 Vasco froze redemptions for IPO Wealth fund investors due to a lack of liquidity. Vasco said at the time that it intended to provide unit holders a withdrawal offer in June with payments to be made in July.

At the start of May, Vasco reached an agreement for Mayfair 101 Holdings to repay $6 million into the IPO Wealth Fund.

Last week, the borrower (Mayfair 101 Holdings) failed to make two payments.

"We have received no communication from the borrower as to why these payments were not made despite a number of attempts to contact them," Vasco said.

"In addition, we put to the borrower a restructure proposal that we have also received no meaningful response to."

It was this incident that necessitated the appointment of receivers, Vasco said.

"The fund is now effectively in wind-up mode," Vasco said.

Approximately $82 million of investors' money is in the fund.