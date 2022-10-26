Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap

The government has announced a suite of measures aimed at narrowing the gender pay gap, including requiring the Fair Work Commission to consider gender equity when formulating minimum wages.

According to Budget documents, this year marks the first that the government has used gender responsive budgeting, trialling the use of gender impact assessments on key measures to ensure women's outcomes were considered. These issues included the care economy, housing, and jobs and skills. This approach will continue to be used in future Budgets, the government said.

The national gender pay gap currently sits at 14.1%, meaning the average woman who works full-time earns $263.90 less per week than a man working full-time. Since May 2002, this has only decreased by 1.2 percentage points. When including the part-time workforce, the gap increases substantially to almost 30%.

To combat this, the government has announced the Fair Work Act 2009 will be amended so that the national workplace relations system can better address issues of pay equity, with a statutory equal remuneration principle to make it easier for women in low-paid sectors to make pay equity claims. It will also be required to consider gender equity when it assesses and adjusts minimum wages.

Further, the government is budgeting $20.2 million to establish two new expert panels within the Fair Work Commission on pay equity and the care and community sector.

Pay secrecy clauses in employment contracts will also be prohibited, and the Fair Work Act 2009 will limit the used of fixed-term contracts, most of which are held by women.

To ensure the experiences of First Nations women, culturally diverse women, and women living with disabilities is accounted for, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency will begin collecting pay gap data specific to them from 2023. This was an outcome of the Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this year, alongside requiring companies with 100 employees or more to publish their pay gaps.

Other measures include the previously announced expansion of the paid parental leave scheme at a cost of $531.6 million over four years, and changes to the Child Care Subsidy which is expected to see women with young children work an additional 1.4 million hours a week.

The government said it is developing a National Strategy to guide whole-of-government actions to achieve the goal of Australia being a global leader in gender equality, setting our concrete actions that focus on, among other things, women's economic equality and independence and balancing family and care responsibilities.