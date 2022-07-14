Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

OTC derivatives provider loses licence, executives banned

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 14 JUL 2022   12:41PM

Over-the-counter derivatives provider Sirius Financial Markets Pty Ltd has surrendered its AFSL and its former executives Jonathan Schneider and Oskar Pecyna have both been banned for eight years.

ASIC reported that Sirius Financial, trading as Trade360, engaged in an off-shore call centre, Toyga Media Ltd (Toyga), to source clients to trade in high-risk contracts-for-difference (CFDs) and margin foreign exchange contracts products issued by Sirius Financial.

The regulator found call centre representatives persuaded Sirius Financial clients to trade using pressure selling tactics and provided clients with personal advice when it was not licensed to do so.

Sirius Financial was also found to have engaged in unconscionable conduct and conduct that was likely to mislead or deceive.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Meanwhile, Schneider and Pecyna were banned from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or performing any executive or management role in relation to a financial services business for eight years.

ASIC found both were involved in Sirius Financial's breaches of its licence obligations and were not adequately trained or competent to be controlling a financial services business.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

In reaching these findings, ASIC concluded both men failed to adequately perform their duties as responsible managers and lacked the necessary professionalism, integrity, judgement, and diligence to play a role in the management or control of a financial services provider.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "ASIC's investigation uncovered concerning consumer losses from trading in CFDs, including a Sirius Financial investor, who had limited knowledge of the market, losing over $400,000 after being told CFDs were a safe investment."

The investigation also found that, in failing to take adequate steps to address Toyga's conduct, Sirius Financial has breached its licence obligations to do all things necessary to ensure that the financial services covered by the licence are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

It failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that its representatives comply with the financial services laws weren't taken and failed to have in place adequate arrangements for the management of conflicts of interest.

Sirius Financial will surrender its licence and wind down retail and wholesale operations and will cease providing financial services on July 29.

Read more: ASICSirius Financial Markets Pty LtdJonathan SchneiderOskar PecynaAFSLToyga Media LtdDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC releases guidance on super, retirement calculators
ASIC urges market to improve outage resilience
Former adviser charged over faked books
Victorian AR charged with providing unlicensed advice
Equity Story plans to throw finfluencers a lifeline
AFA hits back at QAR submissions from Choice, ISA
Subjects of Royal Commission case study found guilty in court
Don't forget: Adviser exam deadline looms
ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court
ASIC bans Melbourne adviser

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing they were exploring a merger in April, Australian Ethical and Christian Super have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Hostplus links returns to active approach

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hostplus has advocated for the employment of active management strategies to navigate difficult global markets.

BetaShares grows team amid increased demand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BetaShares has made a raft of appointments, including adding two to its sales leadership team to oversee wealth management and high-net-worth groups.

US rocked by inflation disaster

ANDREW MCKEAN
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that inflation has surged 9.1% over the last year, shooting up a torrid 1.3% in June alone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.