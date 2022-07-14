OTC derivatives provider loses licence, executives banned

Over-the-counter derivatives provider Sirius Financial Markets Pty Ltd has surrendered its AFSL and its former executives Jonathan Schneider and Oskar Pecyna have both been banned for eight years.

ASIC reported that Sirius Financial, trading as Trade360, engaged in an off-shore call centre, Toyga Media Ltd (Toyga), to source clients to trade in high-risk contracts-for-difference (CFDs) and margin foreign exchange contracts products issued by Sirius Financial.

The regulator found call centre representatives persuaded Sirius Financial clients to trade using pressure selling tactics and provided clients with personal advice when it was not licensed to do so.

Sirius Financial was also found to have engaged in unconscionable conduct and conduct that was likely to mislead or deceive.

Meanwhile, Schneider and Pecyna were banned from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or performing any executive or management role in relation to a financial services business for eight years.

ASIC found both were involved in Sirius Financial's breaches of its licence obligations and were not adequately trained or competent to be controlling a financial services business.

In reaching these findings, ASIC concluded both men failed to adequately perform their duties as responsible managers and lacked the necessary professionalism, integrity, judgement, and diligence to play a role in the management or control of a financial services provider.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "ASIC's investigation uncovered concerning consumer losses from trading in CFDs, including a Sirius Financial investor, who had limited knowledge of the market, losing over $400,000 after being told CFDs were a safe investment."

The investigation also found that, in failing to take adequate steps to address Toyga's conduct, Sirius Financial has breached its licence obligations to do all things necessary to ensure that the financial services covered by the licence are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

It failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that its representatives comply with the financial services laws weren't taken and failed to have in place adequate arrangements for the management of conflicts of interest.

Sirius Financial will surrender its licence and wind down retail and wholesale operations and will cease providing financial services on July 29.