Investment

Macquarie Equities awards back-office mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:25PM

Macquarie Equities awarded a third-party clearing and settlements mandate to Third Party Platform.

TPP, the subsidiary of ASX-listed Bell Financial Group, will begin servicing Macquarie Equities' private bank and wrap platform this month.

TPP has been providing settlement and clearing services to Bell Potter Securities since November 2020; it operates under the brands Bell Direct, Desktop Broker and Bell Potter Online.

BFG completed its takeover of TPP in early 2019, paying about $36.9 million to acquire the remaining stake.

TPP chief executive Arnie Selvarajah said this new line of business for BFG is a natural extension of the firm's existing trading, settlement and clearing services for self-directed, advised clients and white-label partners.

"We will now be in a position to provide third party settlement and clearing services for ASX and Chi-X trading participants. Bell Direct continues to evolve through the application of our proprietary technology and award-winning customer service. We're excited to offer the market a new third party clearer to consider, one with a proven track record in providing third party services," he said.

BFG executive chair Alastair Provan said: "We are looking forward to building on our existing long-term relationship with Macquarie Equities Limited and look forward to managing its back-end settlement and clearing functions for its private bank and wrap platform."

Read more: Macquarie EquitiesBell DirectThird Party PlatformAlastair ProvanArnie SelvarajahBell Financial GroupBell Potter OnlineBell Potter SecuritiesDesktop Broker
VIEW COMMENTS

