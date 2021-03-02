Iress to deliver DDO solution

The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.

ASIC's RG 274 Product design and distribution obligations aims to help consumers obtain appropriate financial products by requiring issuers and distributors to have a "consumer-centric approach" to the design and distribution of products.

Product issuers must design financial products in a targeted manner and financial products must be designed according to the objectives, financial situation and needs of the consumers.

Iress chief commercial officer Michael Blomfield said the impact of the legislation is broad and there is no solution for the distribution, storage and management of target market determinations (TMD).

"We believe an industry-wide technology-based solution is required to materially reduce the complexity and cost of building and managing DDO obligations for the industry," Blomfield said.

Iress' DDO solution has three key features: TMD storage, a messaging solution to facilitate distributor and issuer contact and information for licensees and advisers by providing TMDs to them and their clients.

"The breadth and interconnectedness of this regulation requires almost every part of the industry to find a cost-effective and scalable way to forge connections in what is a relatively short space of time," he said.

Iress will deliver its solution prior to the commencement of DDO.

"Iress has significant experience in the collection and distribution of managed fund data. We've also previously helped clients meet similar obligations in the United Kingdom and Europe through the MiFID II legislation," Blomfield said.

The solution comes after ASIC released its regulatory guide on DDO in December following consultation and engagement with the industry.