Prime Super finds new chief executive

Prime Super finds new chief executiveBY ANDREW MCKEAN | MONDAY, 6 MAY 2024 12:45PM
Prime Super has appointed former Zurich chief of business transformation Raelene Seales as its new chief executive.
The $7 billion industry fund with 140,000 members said Seales will commence on June 3.
Seales previously served as Zurich's chief distribution officer in Jakarta and as its chief operating officer in Sydney.
Prior to Zurich, she was responsible for designing, developing, and leading the dealership services team as head of advice delivery at ANZ Bank.
Seales also worked as general manager of advice services and head of products and marketing at National Australia Bank.
Seales succeeds Lachlan Baird, who left the role in December last year after 18 years in the top job.
During the interim period, Remo Memmolo assumed the responsibilities of chief executive.
Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander said Seales' leadership, vision, and customer-first values aligned perfectly with the goals of Prime Super.
"The board looks forward to working with Raelene as we continue to grow and protect the hard-earned retirement savings of our 140,000 members," he said.
