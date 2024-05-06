Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Prime Super finds new chief executive

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 MAY 2024   12:45PM

Prime Super has appointed former Zurich chief of business transformation Raelene Seales as its new chief executive.

The $7 billion industry fund with 140,000 members said Seales will commence on June 3.

Seales previously served as Zurich's chief distribution officer in Jakarta and as its chief operating officer in Sydney.

Prior to Zurich, she was responsible for designing, developing, and leading the dealership services team as head of advice delivery at ANZ Bank.

Seales also worked as general manager of advice services and head of products and marketing at National Australia Bank.

Seales succeeds Lachlan Baird, who left the role in December last year after 18 years in the top job.

During the interim period, Remo Memmolo assumed the responsibilities of chief executive.

Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander said Seales' leadership, vision, and customer-first values aligned perfectly with the goals of Prime Super.

"The board looks forward to working with Raelene as we continue to grow and protect the hard-earned retirement savings of our 140,000 members," he said.

Read more: Prime SuperZurichANZ BankLachlan BairdNational Australia BankNigel AlexanderRaeline SealesRemo Memmolo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aussies underestimate life insurance's importance: Investment Trends
Income AM bolsters sales function
Citi scores $13bn custody, admin mandate
Former Schroders chief joins private markets firm
DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps down
Fund manager awards custody mandate
Head of property at Hostplus exits
Aware Super restructures executive team
NAB names new chief executive
Vale Jason Milosevski

Editor's Choice

Fidelity to roll out more active ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The fund manager is looking to significantly boost its local lineup of active ETFs.

Prime Super finds new chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Prime Super has appointed former Zurich chief of business transformation Raeline Seales as its new chief executive.

Performance test needs better metrics, durability

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The superannuation performance test has several shortcomings that must be addressed in Treasury's latest round of consultation so it is fair and sustainable, the Actuaries Institute Summit heard.

Charles River appoints new head of APAC

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
The State Street-owned company will welcome a new head of Asia Pacific.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach