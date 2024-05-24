Newspaper icon
SEC approves eight Ethereum ETFs

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:24PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved eight Ethereum ETFs for BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark, Invesco Galaxy and Franklin Templeton.

This comes after the commission approved Bitcoin ETFs back in March this year.

"ETH is now firmly on the path towards ETP status. Although already the second largest crypto asset, this will expand investor awareness of this asset and its extraordinary role within the blockchain ecosystem," BTC Markets chief executive Caroline Bowler said.

"For investors looking to gain exposure under a traditional investment structure, an ETP is a tailormade vehicle. Markets were buoyed by the BTC ETP and it is reasonable to expect similar for ETH on its US ETP listing."

Bowler said the approvals mean the profile for cryptocurrency is progressing to become more mainstream.

"There are ramifications for traditional financial services as the dynamics of crypto will change their structures forever," she said.

"Equally, mainstream impacts will mature crypto at a pace, particularly in the areas of compliance and client protection. Each will improve the other.

"Cryptocurrency and the blockchain economy are bigger than any one person or organisation. Its collective push towards innovating our world creates inevitable outcomes. The US ETP announcements are just one step towards that new world."

Magnet Capital co-founders Benjamin Celermajer and Egor Sidelska said while the news is positive, Australia risks being left behind.

"While the tide is shifting in the US both at an institutional, government and regulatory level Australia is still slow off the mark," they said.

"It's clear from the actions this week that there will be a much more regulatory friendly outlook in the US moving forward, giving comfort and certainty to the longevity of the asset class - but where to for Australia?"

Celermajer and Sidelska said the action by the SEC has demonstrated that sentiment is shifting and even the staunchest objectors of crypto must now acknowledge it has a viable place within the investment and economic landscape.

Global X chief executive Evan Metcalf welcomed the decision by the SEC and said it was a "significant milestone" for crypto investing.

"As investors increasingly seek diversification and exposure to high-growth assets, we expect heightened demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum investments globally and here in Australia," Metcalf said.

Expert Feed

