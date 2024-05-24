Newspaper icon
HMC Capital scoops up Payton Capital

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:45PM

HMC Capital has acquired commercial real estate fund manager Payton Capital, kickstarting the first step in its plan to create a $5 billion private credit platform.

HMC agreed to purchase Payton for $127.5 million; six times its estimated earnings for the current financial year. It also agreed to pay up a further $16.5 million in cash, contingent on meeting unspecified performance targets.

In an ASX announcement, HMC cited the strategic rationale for the acquisition was borne from a "golden period" of high risk-free rates and strong credit risk premiums for private credit. It also noted that the local private credit market is expected to double to $350 billion over the next five years.

As for the selection of a fund manager, HMC said that after over a year of screening potential opportunities, Payton emerged as an attractive entry into the private credit asset class. Payton was labelled a highly profitable business with an experienced management team and track record.

HMC also identified an opportunity to institutionalise Payton's platform and investor base, currently dominated by wholesale investors, and significantly increase its market share in the booming commercial real estate private credit sector, which is forecast to grow by 19% per annum over the next five years.

HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said he sees a growth opportunity in the private credit sector, with private credit asset managers playing an increasingly large role in Australia's $1.2 trillion credit market.

"The acquisition of Payton provides HMC with an attractive entry into the private credit sector via a highly profitable and scalable platform. This will enable HMC to take advantage of attractive industry fundamentals and investor appetite for commercial real estate private credit," he said.

"Non-bank commercial real estate is experiencing strong growth which is supported by the growing role of private credit asset managers in Australia and the significant need of new housing supply to address Australia's strong population growth and lack of affordable housing."

Payton Capital chief executive David Payton said while the company's primary focus continues to be delivering certainty and value for borrowers and investors, the acquisition will allow them to expand their product range and increase their influence in the Australian private credit market.

"This acquisition not only strengthens our financial position and provides access to a strong balance sheet with associated institutional capital, but it will also empower us to compete in a maturing market and to deliver our future growth aspirations," he said.

Separately, HMC announced the appointment of Matt Lancaster as chair of its private credit platform.

Lancaster's experience includes an 18-year tenure at Macquarie Group, where he managed over $14 billion in private credit investments.

HMC said his expertise will be pivotal as the fund moves into more complex areas of the private credit market, including corporate loans, private equity, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

"These areas are well suited to HMC Capital's investment banking and deal making capabilities across; M&A, complex structured transactions and business origination / relationships across broader Australian corporate sector, HMC has already started the process of recruiting a high calibre investment team to expand into new areas of private credit," a statement from HMC said.

HMC has begun recruiting an investment team to expand into these new areas of private credit.

