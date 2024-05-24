Newspaper icon
Family Office

Geopolitical risks push APAC family office allocations locally

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:32PM

Geopolitical risks are dictating how family offices in the Asia Pacific invest as more intend to shift asset allocations to their home regions, according to UBS.

Family offices surveyed in the UBS Global Family Office Report across the Asia Pacific cited geopolitical conflicts as their top risk over the next 12 months.

Those in North Asia are the most concerned about geopolitical risks, saying these also pose as major challenges over the next five years.

Consequently, many are forced to pivot their asset allocations to local regions. To buffer the risks, nearly half of these family offices plan to allocate more assets to Asia Pacific over the next five years.

Portfolios have already moved a greater balance between bonds and equities, the head of UBS global family institutional wealth for APAC LH Koh said.

"APAC family offices are keen to add more developed markets fixed income (48%) and developed markets equities (45%). There was increased appetite for alternatives, as APAC family offices plan to increase their allocation in private equity (24% direct investments and 32% funds/funds of funds), private debt (28%) and hedge funds (31%) in the next five years, indicating their need for greater diversification," he said.

Family offices from North Asia said they intend to increase their portfolio liquidity to hedge against risks and reduce exposure to riskier asset classes.

Those from Southeast Asia will prioritise reducing exposure to riskier asset classes and then increase liquidity of their portfolios.

If cash rates fall, many family offices aim to fund their increased fixed income allocations mainly from cash.

Those seeking to add fixed income over the next five years, more than half (53%) said they plan to do so by shrinking cash allocations.

Additionally, around a fifth plan to fund higher fixed income allocations by cutting their weightings in private equity (21%) and real estate (20%) respectively.

UBS also surveyed family offices outside of APAC and found that many increasingly turn to active management or manager selection to diversify portfolios.

