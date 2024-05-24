ASX loses technology and data head

The ASX's technology and data lead is leaving the exchange less than one year after being appointed to the role.

Group executive for technology and data Dan Chesterman is set to depart in the coming months to end a seven-year run with the ASX.

Chesterman joined the ASX in September 2017 as chief information officer before moving on to become group executive of technology, data, and chief information officer.

That role was split into a dedicated chief information officer position, while Chesterman took on the technology and data remits.

Chesterman's responsibilities include overseeing data ASX products such as reference data, benchmarks and indices, and DataSphere, as well as data centre and connectivity services businesses such as the Australian Liquidity Centre and ASX Net.

He is also responsible for ASX's enterprise data strategy, the ASX Synfini offering, and a team that focuses on new product development and innovation.

The ASX is now on the hunt for Chesterman's replacement.

ASX chief executive and managing director Helen Lofthouse said: "Over the past few months, we've had the chance to recognise how much has been achieved in recent years but also how much more opportunity remains within the Technology & Data business."

"Under Dan, the focus of the team is more developed and our strategic priorities are well embedded, which makes this the right time for handing over to someone who will lead the execution over the next three to five years."