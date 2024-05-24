Newspaper icon
Former licensee chief takes new role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:48PM

Helen Blackford, formerly chief executive of Insignia Financial's licensing and professional services businesses, will now lead Nestworth Financial Strategists.

Blackford has been appointed chief executive of the group, which is backed by AZ NGA.

She replaced Paul Fog, who is stepping back from full-time work but will remain a non-executive director of the business.

Blackford was chief executive of Insignia's Millennium 3, Lonsdale and IOOF Alliances brands for more than three years. Before that, she was chief executive of Millennium 3 for two years, and national manager for almost three.

She has also previously served as head of advice business services at Colonial First State and led strategy for Commonwealth Financial Planning for two years. She also held senior roles at ANZ in advice and lending.

"Helen is an experienced wealth management executive with a proven track record of leading large teams of people, driving transformational change and delivering results," AZ NGA chief executive and Nestworth chair Paul Barrett said.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Helen on board at this critical time to take over from Paul, who has been central to Nestworth's success to date and hands over a business in extremely good shape."

Commenting on her new role, Blackford said: "As a key business inside the AZ NGA community, Nestworth is in the best environment to continue growing and ultimately achieve its 'Super firm' ambitions."

"This is a well-run business, with a clear vision and strategy, and great people. I've led large, dynamic teams in previous roles, and I enjoy developing and nurturing talent. I've also successfully led organisations through periods of change and I am excited about the opportunity to lead Nestworth into the future and contribute positively to the broader AZ NGA group."

AZ NGA, Helen Blackford, Insignia Financial, Millennium, Nestworth Financial, ANZ, Colonial First State, Commonwealth Financial Planning, IOOF Alliances, Lonsdale, Paul Barrett
