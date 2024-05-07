Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Dexus completes $300m raising

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:16PM

Dexus announced it has successfully raised more than $300 million for a first close of its second dedicated real estate opportunity fund, putting it on track to raise up to $1 billion in equity.

The Dexus Real Estate Partnership 2 (DREP2) fund is the second in a series of closed-ended funds targeting Australian real estate opportunities.

The fund seeks to provide institutional and wholesale investors with enhanced returns through exposure to investments in property repositioning, development, special situations, and real estate credit opportunities.

Multiple funding rounds for DREP2 are expected to close this year. Once completed, and with gearing, the fund expects to invest as much as $2 billion, commencing with the funds from first close.

"This successful fund raising illustrates the continued investment appetite for enhanced returns and investors support for the specialist Dexus team to identify and deliver successful transactions in this space," Dexus chief executive, funds management Deborah Coakley said.

DREP1 closed in December 2022, with the fund's investment capacity at around $1 billion, including gearing.

Up to four DREP1 deals are expected to be exited this calendar year, with fund returns expected to be consistent with the target net equity IRR of 15%. DREP2 is targeting the same IRR.

"As anticipated, DREP2 has attracted substantial investor interest from domestic and international investors who believe that the current market environment offers the right set of circumstances for opportunity style investing," DREP fund manager Jason Howes said.

Dexus said the capital raise attracted a mix of new and existing DREP1 investors, two-thirds of which were institutional while the remaining third were wholesale.

Howes said DREP1 adopted a disciplined and rigorous deal assessment process, with only 4% of potential opportunities moving to execution. DREP2 would follow a similar disciplined process.

"Our targets for deploying capital are up to 33% in credit opportunities, with the balance weighted toward equity repositioning and special situations strategies," he said.

"We expect at least 60% of the portfolio to be in Sydney and Melbourne and will cap gearing at 55% of gross assets."

Read more: Dexus Real Estate PartnershipJason HowesDeborah Coakley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dexus launches new opportunities fund
Former Attorney General appointed to Dexus board

Editor's Choice

UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach