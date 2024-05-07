Blue Owl hires from Fidelity for APAC private wealth lead

Blue Owl Capital has announced the hiring of Johann Santer as a managing director and head of APAC private wealth, effective immediately.

Santer will be based in the company's Hong Kong office reporting to Sean Connor, president and chief executive of global private wealth.

Santer previously served as Fidelity International regional lead for wholesale, alongside his role as head of private banking, wealth and strategic clients.

Santer was responsible for the wholesale strategy across Fidelity's largest client channel in the region and one that was increasingly aligned to wealth, Blue Owl said.

During his tenure, Santer led the successful buildout of Fidelity International's private banking and wealth franchise in the APAC region, adding coverage of Hong Kong and Singapore wholesale.

Prior to Fidelity, Santer was managing director and head of investment specialists, funds Hong Kong, at Julius Baer. He also spent 10 years at a leading quant-based hedge fund overseeing global fund distribution.

Connor said Santer's appointment builds on Blue Owl's existing private wealth business in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to deliver products and solutions tailored to the specific needs of APAC clients.

"With Johann's leadership, we are excited to scale our client coverage and product distribution across the APAC wealth channel in a market that is increasingly looking to allocate to alternative assets," Connor said.

"We look forward to what he and the global private wealth team can accomplish over the coming years."

Santer said there was a sizeable opportunity within APAC for private wealth solutions for the region's sophisticated investors.

"Blue Owl's impressive investment track-record, reputation and dedicated APAC teams provide a competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded market," Santer said.

"I am excited to join Sean and the rest of the Blue Owl team to continue delivering a range of alternative investments for clients in the APAC region."