Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Blue Owl hires from Fidelity for APAC private wealth lead

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:13PM

Blue Owl Capital has announced the hiring of Johann Santer as a managing director and head of APAC private wealth, effective immediately.

Santer will be based in the company's Hong Kong office reporting to Sean Connor, president and chief executive of global private wealth.

Santer previously served as Fidelity International regional lead for wholesale, alongside his role as head of private banking, wealth and strategic clients.

Santer was responsible for the wholesale strategy across Fidelity's largest client channel in the region and one that was increasingly aligned to wealth, Blue Owl said.

During his tenure, Santer led the successful buildout of Fidelity International's private banking and wealth franchise in the APAC region, adding coverage of Hong Kong and Singapore wholesale.

Prior to Fidelity, Santer was managing director and head of investment specialists, funds Hong Kong, at Julius Baer. He also spent 10 years at a leading quant-based hedge fund overseeing global fund distribution.

Connor said Santer's appointment builds on Blue Owl's existing private wealth business in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to deliver products and solutions tailored to the specific needs of APAC clients.

"With Johann's leadership, we are excited to scale our client coverage and product distribution across the APAC wealth channel in a market that is increasingly looking to allocate to alternative assets," Connor said.

"We look forward to what he and the global private wealth team can accomplish over the coming years."

Santer said there was a sizeable opportunity within APAC for private wealth solutions for the region's sophisticated investors.

"Blue Owl's impressive investment track-record, reputation and dedicated APAC teams provide a competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded market," Santer said.

"I am excited to join Sean and the rest of the Blue Owl team to continue delivering a range of alternative investments for clients in the APAC region."

Read more: APACFidelity InternationalJohann SanterSean ConnorBlue Owl CapitalJulius Baer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Janus Henderson acquires NBK Wealth, Tabula Investment Management
ClearBridge launches first local global equity fund
Rest teams up with Fidelity to launch new fund
Future Fund deputy CIO jumps to Blue Owl
Institutional investors shift gears amid 'new market regime'
Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha
Fidelity launches global bond fund
Cbus appoints head of stewardship
BlackRock appoints new head of APAC
Stake names new chief executive

Editor's Choice

UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach