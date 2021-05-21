Former van Eyk chief charged

The former chief executive of failed van Eyk Research has been charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position within the firm for personal advantage.

Mark Thomas appeared in Downing Centre Local Court earlier this week, facing several allegations from ASIC.

Thomas was chief executive of van Eyk - and its largest shareholder - until its collapse in September 2014. van Eyk comprised four distinct businesses: investment research via the van Eyk Research business; asset consulting via the van Eyk Consulting business; financial advisory via the van Eyk Advice business; and funds management via the van Eyk Blueprint Series business.

The allegations made by ASIC relate to his conduct as an officer of the company over an almost three-week period in early 2014.

The regulator alleges that between 31 January 2014 and 20 February 2014, Thomas facilitated a near-$5 million investment from Blueprint Investment Management Limited (BIML) while also a director of BIML.

He also used his positions to conceal from the trustee of the Blueprint CashPlus Fund and the Blueprint Australasian Income Fund (collectively the BIML Funds) "reasonable detail of the BIML investment and its purpose". He did so while knowing that the funds from the BIML investment would be loaned to TAA Melbourne Pty Ltd (TAA) to purchase an interest in van Eyk Research to prevent a third party from obtaining a majority shareholding in van Eyk Research, ASIC said.

ASIC further alleges that Thomas used his position to facilitate and instruct another company to rebalance two van Eyk funds into a separate fund (the Rebalance Investment). He also concealed reasonable detail of the Rebalance Investment while knowing it was to fund the acquisition of the TAA loan, thereby blocking a third party from investing van Eyk.

ASIC also said that, as a director of Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, enabled the acquisition of the TAA loan, "concealing reasonable detail of the investment and its purpose and misrepresenting that there was no impediment or material conflict".

ASIC alleges that Thomas knew the purpose of the acquisition of the loan, which was directed to maintaining ongoing control of van Eyk Research.

Thomas is facing fines of up to $340,000 or up to five years in prison per count.

After entering voluntary administration in September 2014, van Eyk went into liquidation the following month. These actions followed Macquarie's decision to axe several van Eyk Blueprint funds.