NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former van Eyk chief charged

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   12:37PM

The former chief executive of failed van Eyk Research has been charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position within the firm for personal advantage.

Mark Thomas appeared in Downing Centre Local Court earlier this week, facing several allegations from ASIC.

Thomas was chief executive of van Eyk - and its largest shareholder - until its collapse in September 2014. van Eyk comprised four distinct businesses: investment research via the van Eyk Research business; asset consulting via the van Eyk Consulting business; financial advisory via the van Eyk Advice business; and funds management via the van Eyk Blueprint Series business.

The allegations made by ASIC relate to his conduct as an officer of the company over an almost three-week period in early 2014.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The regulator alleges that between 31 January 2014 and 20 February 2014, Thomas facilitated a near-$5 million investment from Blueprint Investment Management Limited (BIML) while also a director of BIML.

He also used his positions to conceal from the trustee of the Blueprint CashPlus Fund and the Blueprint Australasian Income Fund (collectively the BIML Funds) "reasonable detail of the BIML investment and its purpose". He did so while knowing that the funds from the BIML investment would be loaned to TAA Melbourne Pty Ltd (TAA) to purchase an interest in van Eyk Research to prevent a third party from obtaining a majority shareholding in van Eyk Research, ASIC said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

ASIC further alleges that Thomas used his position to facilitate and instruct another company to rebalance two van Eyk funds into a separate fund (the Rebalance Investment). He also concealed reasonable detail of the Rebalance Investment while knowing it was to fund the acquisition of the TAA loan, thereby blocking a third party from investing van Eyk.

ASIC also said that, as a director of Three Pillars Portfolio Managers, enabled the acquisition of the TAA loan, "concealing reasonable detail of the investment and its purpose and misrepresenting that there was no impediment or material conflict".

ASIC alleges that Thomas knew the purpose of the acquisition of the loan, which was directed to maintaining ongoing control of van Eyk Research.

Thomas is facing fines of up to $340,000 or up to five years in prison per count.

After entering voluntary administration in September 2014, van Eyk went into liquidation the following month. These actions followed Macquarie's decision to axe several van Eyk Blueprint funds.

Read more: van Eyk ResearchASICRebalance InvestmentMark ThomasTAA MelbourneBIML FundsBlueprint Australasian Income FundBlueprint CashPlus FundBlueprint Investment Management LimitedDowning Centre Local CourtEyk AdviceEyk ConsultingMacquarieThree Pillars Portfolio Managers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC takes action against Equiti
Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Long way for super complaints overhaul
Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine
ASIC bans Theta managing director
ASIC to wind up PE Capital
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations

Editor's Choice

LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper, which is set to finalise its merger with Energy Super next month, has unveiled its new-look leadership team.

Fund manager hit with serious charges

KARREN VERGARA
The former managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, which is now in liquidation, has been slapped with criminal charges for dishonest conduct and providing dodgy information about the fund's affairs.

Former van Eyk chief charged

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief executive of failed van Eyk Research has been charged with four counts of dishonestly using his position within the firm for personal advantage.

UBS AM chief steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The managing director of UBS Asset Management announced his exit and a long-serving portfolio manager has stepped up to oversee the Australia and New Zealand region in the interim.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.