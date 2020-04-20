Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm

A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.

Herbert Smith Freehills announced Lesley Symons had been appointed as an executive counsel in its financial services regulatory practice.

Symons will be based in the firm's Brisbane office, to be one of the leaders of the firm's banking regulation offering.

Symons served as a senior manager across a number of legal and policy roles at ASIC from 2009 to 2016.

She was most recently principal consultant at Ellis Corporate Governance Consulting and has previously served as special counsel at GRT Lawyers.

"Symons is a seasoned financial services lawyer with experience on both the contentious and non-contentious sides of the financial regulation spectrum," the law firm said.

"Having run large-scale and complex enforcement investigations for ASIC and, more recently, acted on behalf of private clients in response to such matters."

While at ASIC, she was one of the senior managers responsible for running high-profile investigations and for launching related civil penalty proceedings.

Tony Coburn, consultant and head of the Australian Banking Regulatory team at Herbert Smith Freehills, said Symons' background working with the regulator, as well as with boutique financial services practices is a beneficial addition to the team.

"Lesley brings a wealth of valuable experience from her time at a boutique financial services compliance and advisory practice, as well as her background at ASIC," Coburn said.

"Lesley is uniquely qualified for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to our team."

Symons' main focus will be on financial and corporate regulation, including licence obligations, corporate and director obligations, and the regulation of financial and credit products that are the subject of ASIC supervision.