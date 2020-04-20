NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:17PM

A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.

Herbert Smith Freehills announced Lesley Symons had been appointed as an executive counsel in its financial services regulatory practice.

Symons will be based in the firm's Brisbane office, to be one of the leaders of the firm's banking regulation offering.

Symons served as a senior manager across a number of legal and policy roles at ASIC from 2009 to 2016.

She was most recently principal consultant at Ellis Corporate Governance Consulting and has previously served as special counsel at GRT Lawyers.

"Symons is a seasoned financial services lawyer with experience on both the contentious and non-contentious sides of the financial regulation spectrum," the law firm said.

"Having run large-scale and complex enforcement investigations for ASIC and, more recently, acted on behalf of private clients in response to such matters."

While at ASIC, she was one of the senior managers responsible for running high-profile investigations and for launching related civil penalty proceedings.

Tony Coburn, consultant and head of the Australian Banking Regulatory team at Herbert Smith Freehills, said Symons' background working with the regulator, as well as with boutique financial services practices is a beneficial addition to the team.

"Lesley brings a wealth of valuable experience from her time at a boutique financial services compliance and advisory practice, as well as her background at ASIC," Coburn said.

"Lesley is uniquely qualified for this role and we are delighted to welcome her to our team."

Symons' main focus will be on financial and corporate regulation, including licence obligations, corporate and director obligations, and the regulation of financial and credit products that are the subject of ASIC supervision.

Read more: ASICHerbert Smith FreehillsLesley SymonsTony CoburnEllis Corporate Governance ConsultingGRT Lawyers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Former ANZ adviser banned
New ASIC guidance on active ETFs
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BSMKGKQn