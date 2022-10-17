Draft SMSF auditor registration regulations to update fees, language

The government is consulting on the Superannuation Auditor Registration Imposition Regulations 2022, aiming to remake and improve the 2012 Regulations by changing the amounts of fees payable to ASIC, and language about indexation methods.

The 2012 Regulations are made pursuant to the Superannuation Auditor Registration Imposition Act 2012 (the Act) which imposes fees on certain matters, payable to the government, for it to recover the costs of establishing the self-managed super fund (SMSF) auditor registration regime.

According to Holding Redlich partner Luke Hooper, Section 128L of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act) prescribes the matters that those fees are payable for, in respect of approved SMSF auditors including, applying for registration as an approved SMSF auditor, undertaking a competency examination in accordance, and the provision of statements and various notices to ASIC.

"The proposed regulations are intended to remake and improve the 2012 Regulations by updating the amounts of the fees and updating the language about the method of indexation for ease of understanding, without affecting the substantive meaning or operation of the provisions," he explained.

While there should be negligible outcomes, Hooper suggested that the primary pain point for the SMSF community will be that the application fee for registration, as an approved SMSF auditor, will increase. However, he did note that most other fees appear to reduce.

The 2012 Regulation will be repealed on 1 April 2023 under legislative 'sunset' provisions that provide for the automatic repeal of non-exempt regulations after 10 years.