Regulatory
Derivatives issuer cops $75m penalty
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 19 OCT 2020   12:11PM

The Federal Court has imposed a $75 million penalty on OTC derivative issuer AGM Markets and former authorised representatives OT Markets and Ozifin.

AGM was ordered to pay $35 million, while OTM and Ozfin have each been ordered to pay $20 million.

Justice Beach handed down the penalty following the February 2020 decision that AGM, OTM and Ozifin had engaged in "systemic unconscionable conduct" while providing over-the-counter derivative products to retail investors in Australia.

The justice noted that derivatives are complex instruments and risky investments and as a result of the contravening conduct, clients of each of the three defendants lost significant amounts of money, with total trading losses of around $32 million.

The Federal Court found that such trading losses translated to revenue earned by AGM, OTM and Ozfin.

One example highlighted was that: "The account managers engaged on behalf of OTM were instructed to "kill your customers", which was a reference to the purpose of the defendants to encourage deposits and trades and ultimately for those clients to lose their funds. And in advancing such a purpose, the account managers engaged by or on behalf of the defendants explicitly sought to and did win the trust of vulnerable investors."

The justice said the serious nature of the contraventions, along with the need to send a clear message, justifies the high penalties.

"The overall penalty for AGM be higher than that for OTM and Ozifin, reflecting the failure by AGM to discharge its obligations as the holder of an AFSL," Justice Beach said.

"Such a penalty will stand as a deterrent to other AFSL holders, particularly those who are participants in the OTC derivatives market, from failing properly to supervise the conduct of their authorised representatives."

AGM, OTM and Ozifin were also ordered to pay refunds to around 10,000 former clients.

ASIC said the exact refund amount will depend on each client's individual circumstances, and the amount of money available, as each of the companies is now in liquidation.

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan said the decision sent a strong message to those who would seek to break the law.

"AGM, OTM and Ozifin engaged in systemic unconscionable conduct, targeting unsophisticated investors and harming vulnerable consumers. The penalties handed down demonstrate the serious consequences for firms who engage in this sort of misconduct," Crennan said.

"The retail OTC derivatives sector remains a focus for ASIC, given misconduct identified across the sector. Where misconduct is detected, ASIC will continue to take strong enforcement action and hold wrongdoers to account."

