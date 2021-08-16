CSLR unfairly locks out some victims: Maurice Blackburn

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) will lock out victims of financial misconduct or fraud who pursue court proceedings - something that is inherently unfair, according to law firm Maurice Blackburn.

Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Josh Mennen raised concerns about the design of the CSLR in a submission to Treasury, noting that a significant number of consumers could be ineligible for compensation under the scheme.

The CSLR as it is drafted will only help consumers after the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has made a determination on their case.

However, in AFCA's rules it is stated that it can only accept complaints that have not already been dealt with by a court or dispute resolution scheme.

"Hence, if the CSLR is limited only to consumers with AFCA determinations, a consumer who elected to pursue court proceedings rather than go through AFCA, as is their right, would be irredeemably prejudiced from accessing the CSLR," Mennen said.

"This is an inherently unfair outcome, particularly for those who made the choice to bring court/tribunal proceedings prior the finalisation of the CSLR framework."

Maurice Blackburn therefore submits that the CSLR should respond to court and tribunal decisions, up to the standard jurisdictional cap set for the CSLR applying to AFCA matters, where the consumer would have been eligible for AFCA coverage at the time the court or tribunal proceedings were commenced.

Further, the law firm takes issue with the compensation cap of $150,000.

"Maurice Blackburn submits that the stated cap risks grossly undercompensating many victims of poor corporate behaviour. We believe that any cap should be expressed in terms directly related to the compensation cap available to consumers through AFCA," it said.

The Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee had already recommended that the compensation cap through AFCA be lifted to $2 million.

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Institute of Public Accountants, SMSF Association, Association of Financial Advisers, Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association, and the Boutique Financial Planning Principals Association have also opposed the CSLR.

The industry bodies say the scheme unfairly places burden on financial advisers and accountants rather that product manufacturers.