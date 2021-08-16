NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

CSLR unfairly locks out some victims: Maurice Blackburn

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   11:14AM

The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) will lock out victims of financial misconduct or fraud who pursue court proceedings - something that is inherently unfair, according to law firm Maurice Blackburn.

Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Josh Mennen raised concerns about the design of the CSLR in a submission to Treasury, noting that a significant number of consumers could be ineligible for compensation under the scheme.

The CSLR as it is drafted will only help consumers after the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has made a determination on their case.

However, in AFCA's rules it is stated that it can only accept complaints that have not already been dealt with by a court or dispute resolution scheme.

"Hence, if the CSLR is limited only to consumers with AFCA determinations, a consumer who elected to pursue court proceedings rather than go through AFCA, as is their right, would be irredeemably prejudiced from accessing the CSLR," Mennen said.

"This is an inherently unfair outcome, particularly for those who made the choice to bring court/tribunal proceedings prior the finalisation of the CSLR framework."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Maurice Blackburn therefore submits that the CSLR should respond to court and tribunal decisions, up to the standard jurisdictional cap set for the CSLR applying to AFCA matters, where the consumer would have been eligible for AFCA coverage at the time the court or tribunal proceedings were commenced.

Further, the law firm takes issue with the compensation cap of $150,000.

"Maurice Blackburn submits that the stated cap risks grossly undercompensating many victims of poor corporate behaviour. We believe that any cap should be expressed in terms directly related to the compensation cap available to consumers through AFCA," it said.

The Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee had already recommended that the compensation cap through AFCA be lifted to $2 million.

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Institute of Public Accountants, SMSF Association, Association of Financial Advisers, Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association, and the Boutique Financial Planning Principals Association have also opposed the CSLR.

The industry bodies say the scheme unfairly places burden on financial advisers and accountants rather that product manufacturers.

Read more: AFCAMaurice BlackburnCompensation Scheme of Last ResortAssociation of Financial AdvisersJosh MennenAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityBoutique Financial Planning Principals AssociationChartered Accountants AustraliaCPA AustraliaFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaInstitute of Public AccountantsSMSF AssociationTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA weeds out phony complaints
Six new ombudsmen at AFCA
ASIC bans adviser, cancels AFSL
Industry associations slam last resort scheme
Advice association shutters
CSLR raises concern among advisers
FAR draft legislation released
Benchmarks for super property investments selected
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA
AFA slams skyrocketing ASIC levy

Editor's Choice

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

KARREN VERGARA
AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

Record low CFA pass rate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The pass rate for the latest Chartered Financial Analyst exam hit a record low, with some theorising that the pandemic interfered with preparation.

Industry associations slam last resort scheme

KARREN VERGARA
Major professional associations have united to rally against the newly proposed compensation scheme of last resort.

New equality push in investments

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Financial Services Council is leading a new push for gender equality in investment management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.