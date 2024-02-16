Aware Super builds out BTR portfolio

The super fund's real estate business will build 135 apartments in Sydney's inner south, its latest build-to-rent (BTR) venture.

The new development, in Sydney's Zetland, is the 11th site Aware Real Estate has committed to, with a further five sites in the pipeline.

Barings will manage the development, which is expected to cost around $80 million. With an anticipated completion date at the end of 2025, it will also comprise a gym, resident lounge, music room, and rooftop barbeque. The bulk of the apartments will have one bedroom, with the remainder to be two and three-bedroom dwellings.

Aware Real Estate chief executive Michelle McNally said: "This site ticks every box for us. It's a highly desirable location, a short walk from key transport services including Green Square Station, and it's close to other important urban infrastructure and major employment hubs. Shops and other key amenities are also within easy walking distance, and it's less than 5km from Sydney's CBD and Sydney Airport."

"In short, it's an ideal addition to our portfolio - a development that will prove popular with residents while offering excellent prospects for growth, helping us in our aim to deliver stable long-term returns for Aware Super members."

Meantime, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said the project comes as the need for housing in Sydney is particularly acute.

"This development is a wonderful example of how Aware Super can and does play an important role in providing such crucial infrastructure at the same time as we aim to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our 1.1 million members," she said.

As the development's completion nears, the fund will determine whether any of the apartments will be allocated to Aware Super's Essential Worker Housing program.

Aware Super said its BTR portfolio in Australia will comprise about 1200 apartments in the coming years, across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Canberra.