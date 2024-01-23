Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024

Australian Ethical is transitioning its administration to Grow Inc in 2024, while also aspiring to accelerate growth in response to an increasing preference for ethical investments, says chief executive of superannuation Ross Piper.

In an interview with Financial Standard, Piper, who joined Australian Ethical from Christian Super following the merger between the two super funds in December 2022, said scaling the business enabled "meaningful investment" in back-office processes, important to maintaining its leadership status in responsible investment.

However, while the many internal optimisations, including insurance harmonisation, play a part, Piper noted that a growing number of Australians are "voting with their feet" in their investment choices, which underscores the increasing relevance of Australian Ethical's "distinctive value proposition" amid global concerns like climate change and human rights violations.

"Australian Ethical has been a leading ethical investment manager for over 37 years, we've delivered strong long-term performance for managed fund investors and superannuation customers," he said.

"The organisation is well positioned, and we're really encouraged to see strong growth across the fund."

According to Rainmaker Information, Australian Ethical's balanced option achieved a 10% return in the year ending 30 December 2023, with a five-year return of 7.1%, and a 6.3% return over the past decade.

Concurrent with recent returns, in the year ending 30 June 2023, the $9.67 billion manager notched a 48% increase in funds under management and expanded its customer base by 54% to 127,000.

Piper said that it's been a great year for Australian Ethical, but also points out broader challenges in the responsible investing sector, namely investment market volatility and geopolitical tensions.

"The continued conflict in Ukraine and recent issues in the Middle East typically result in a run on energy-type stocks, which often have a sugar hit at times of market volatility," he said.

"For investors like Australian Ethical, where we exclude a very significant part of those sectors, it creates challenges in terms of how we right-size our investment strategy.

"Having said that, we've got a long-term view around the settings of the portfolio we have."

Piper accepts that Australian Ethical's portfolio exclusions may lead to periods of underperformance; but the prevailing sentiment within the fund suggests that, despite foregoing short-term value uplift, these sectors are generally expected to yield subpar investment performance over an extended horizon.

"The fund's focus is absolutely on long-term, market rate, risk-adjusted returns across all of our investment options," he said.

"Our conviction, proven by Australian Ethical's track record, is that investing ethically doesn't mean sacrificing returns."

Beyond the investment thesis behind eschewing certain sectors, member feedback also indicates an appreciation for the assurance of knowing that their funds aren't invested in destructive sectors.

"If we ask members why they join Australian Ethical, the common theme is the simple notion that Australians care deeply about their capital: where it's invested, the things we actively target, and the destructive sectors we exclude from our portfolios," he said.

"We believe that growing consumer awareness and sentiment, which we see across all age demographics, is a good thing, because it encourages people to engage with their money."

ESG leadership

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) last year clarified that it expects super funds to demonstrate an understanding of ESG risks and opportunities in investment activities.

The regulator also demanded that funds demonstrate how stewardship activities contribute to investment value.

Piper welcomes the heightened regulatory attention on ESG, including ASIC's initiatives to combat greenwashing, interpreting these developments as indicative of the sector's ongoing maturation.

"We welcome the fact that other funds are now more meaningfully thinking about how they embrace and gauge issues of responsible investment or ESG," he said.

"That's got to be a good thing, because we have a conviction that capital can be a force for good."

In light of mounting regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations, which are prompting more super funds to beef up their ESG commitments, Piper considers this an opportunity to cement the leadership status of Australian Ethical.

"As a recognised pioneer, we think that this only adds weight and momentum to what we do, why we do it, and how we do it," he said.

"We want to continue to be at the pointy end of leadership both domestically and internationally."