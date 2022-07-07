ASIC takes Lanterne Fund Services to court

ASIC has issued civil penalty proceedings against wholesale licensee Lanterne Fund Services, saying it operated with almost no compliance staff or risk management processes.

The regulator alleges that Lanterne has on multiple occasions failed to meet its obligations as an AFSL holder, including a failure to meet organisational competence requirements.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC is concerned that for an extended period there was a real risk of investor harm due to shortcomings in Lanterne's systems and processes."

"Despite Lanterne's authorised representatives operating under its licence being responsible for over $1 billion in funds and collectively paying monthly fees of around $180,000 to Lanterne during this period, it appears to ASIC that Lanterne operated a wholly deficient business, with no compliance staff and almost no risk management processes in place."

ASIC alleges that Lanterne failed to have in place adequate risk management systems, have adequate resources (including financial, technological, and human resources) to provide the financial services and carry out supervisory arrangements.

The regulator also claimed Lanterne didn't maintain competence to provide its financial services or ensure that its representatives were adequately trained.

ASIC also said the 'licensee for hire' hadn't taken steps to ensure that its representatives complied with the financial services laws or done all things necessary to ensure that financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

"ASIC expects all wholesale licensees to reduce risk by ensuring their businesses develop, implement and maintain robust risk and compliance procedures," Court added.

She concluded: "As today's action demonstrates, when ASIC sees a business it considers to have deficient risk management processes, we will look to take action."

ASIC stated its seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the Court. It's also seeking orders that an independent expert be appointed to review and report on Lanterne's systems, processes, and controls, and that Lanterne then implement a risk management and compliance program once the report is received.

The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the Court.

Lanterne operates a business in which its authorised representatives provide advice and other financial services to wholesale customers under its AFSL. The business has over 200 authorised representatives and over 60 corporate authorised representatives.