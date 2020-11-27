ASIC takes action against missing woman

ASIC has taken action against Maliver and its sole director, Melissa Caddick - who has been missing in unclear circumstances for over a week - over concerns investor funds were misappropriated.

The Federal Court has made interim orders against Maliver and Caddick, who has been missing since November 12.

The interim orders prevent Caddick from removing assets (including funds held in bank accounts) from Australia, disposing of those assets, diminishing their value or incurring new liabilities.

Caddick, who cannot currently be located, has also been prohibited under the orders from leaving Australia.

ASIC is investigating concerns that Maliver may have been providing financial services without an AFSL or may have used the AFSL of another company without authorisation.

The regulator is also concerned investor funds may have been unlawfully dealt with.

Caddick did not appear at the first case management hearing for this matter, which was scheduled for the day she disappeared.

Today, ASIC sought a date for the hearing of its applications for the appointment of a provisional liquidator to Maliver and a receiver and manager of the property of Caddick.

The matter is next before the court on 8 December 2020.

ASIC says its investigation is ongoing and it encouraged any person who is concerned they invested with Caddick to contact the regulator.

Police were told that Caddick was last seen at her Dover Heights, NSW home after midnight on 12 November 2020. NSW Police believe she left her home at 5.30am in exercise clothes.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.