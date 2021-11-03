NEWS
Financial Planning
ASIC sues timeshare company

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 NOV 2021   12:26PM

Timeshare company Ultiqa Lifestyle Promotions is in the firing line for providing bad financial advice, following an investigation by ASIC.

ASIC alleges that between October 2017 to March 2019 the advice was provided by authorised representatives promoting the Ultiqa Lifestyle Scheme did not meet consumers' best interests and circumstances.

ASIC claims that some consumers did not seek advice regarding the scheme, and some were not aware they were receiving financial advice.

Consumers told ASIC it costs them between $10,000 to $25,000 in upfront fees to join the scheme together with ongoing fees of up to $800 per year. Some consumers complained to ASIC that they had difficulty booking holidays due to lack of availability.

This is the first time ASIC has acted against a timeshare company and has commenced civil penalty proceedings.

ASIC classifies timeshare schemes as managed investment schemes and financial products that involve property in the form of holiday accommodation, describing them as "complex" and costly.

Further, ASIC alleges that Ultiqa failed to properly train its representatives, monitor and supervise them, and have documented policies and procedures in place to support the advice process.

Ultiqa ceased selling interests in the scheme on 28 January 2020 and was placed into members' voluntary liquidation on 30 April 2021.

However, the scheme remains active, as does the Ultiqa Group entities.

On the back of this action, ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester put the timeshare industry on notice, warning that it must comply at all times with its obligations like other financial advisers.

"Timeshare schemes are complex financial products. They can be difficult to understand and compare with other products and involve long-term financial commitments. Consumer harm can and has resulted when consumers are not aware of the upfront costs, ongoing fees or the nature of their investment - like how easy (or not) it is to exit," she said.

