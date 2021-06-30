ASIC looks to tighten crypto ETP oversight

ASIC is consulting on how exchange-traded products investing in cryptoassets can meet existing regulatory expectations, with the regulator particularly interested in identifying suitable cryptoassets for such products and ensuring good practice in terms of pricing and risk management.

Consultation Paper 343 also covers listed investment companies, listed investment trusts and unlisted registered managed investment schemes.

"We consider that cryptoasset ETPs have unique features and risks which need to be recognised by market operators and product issuers in performing their functions and meeting existing regulatory obligations," the regulator said.

"We also consider that there needs to be consistency in how these existing regulatory obligations are met by ETPs and other investment vehicles regulated by ASIC that may also invest in, or provide exposure to, cryptoassets."

ASIC is particularly interested in identifying cryptoassets that are appropriate underlying assets and establishing good practice in respect of pricing, custody, risk management and disclosure.

For example, ASIC is proposing the basis of a pricing mechanism should be an index published by a widely regarded provider that reflects a substantial proportion of trading activity in the relevant pair, is resistant to manipulation and complies with recognised index selection principles.

When it comes to custody, among other things, the chosen custodian must have specialist expertise and infrastructure for cryptoasset custody and assets are segregated on the blockchain, and an appropriate compensation scheme is in place in the event things go awry.

In terms of disclosure, ASIC is proposing responsible entities disclose market risk, pricing risk, immutability, increased regulation risk, custody risk, cyber risk and environmental risk.

"We also consider that minimum standards as to pricing, risk management and custody should apply regardless of an entity's legal structure to prevent regulatory arbitrage and foster a level playing field for competition between different types of investment entities for example, ETPs that invest in cryptoassets should not be at a competitive disadvantage to LICs," ASIC said.

The regulator is also proposing the creation of a new asset kind when it comes to applying for an AFS licence to offer such products, saying existing asset kinds would not suffice.

ASIC has also said it will not be issuing any further expectations around how products of this nature would meet Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) but has asked whether there is a need for clarification.

Further, the regulator used the consultation paper as means to warn LICs and LITs of the need to seek member approval to change their investment mandate ahead of investing in any cryptoassets.

"An investment in cryptoassets is a fundamentally different proposition to more traditional investments," ASIC said.

The consultation, which closes on July 27, comes as Australian Competition and Consumers Commission data shows a rise in crypto scams. For the first five months of this year almost $27 million in losses from Bitcoin-related scams was reported to the watchdog.

ASIC regulates cryptoassets and related products and services to the extent they fall within the existing regulatory perimeter of financial products and services. How they are classified and regulated otherwise is a matter for government.