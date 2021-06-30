NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC looks to tighten crypto ETP oversight

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:34PM

ASIC is consulting on how exchange-traded products investing in cryptoassets can meet existing regulatory expectations, with the regulator particularly interested in identifying suitable cryptoassets for such products and ensuring good practice in terms of pricing and risk management.

Consultation Paper 343 also covers listed investment companies, listed investment trusts and unlisted registered managed investment schemes.

"We consider that cryptoasset ETPs have unique features and risks which need to be recognised by market operators and product issuers in performing their functions and meeting existing regulatory obligations," the regulator said.

"We also consider that there needs to be consistency in how these existing regulatory obligations are met by ETPs and other investment vehicles regulated by ASIC that may also invest in, or provide exposure to, cryptoassets."

ASIC is particularly interested in identifying cryptoassets that are appropriate underlying assets and establishing good practice in respect of pricing, custody, risk management and disclosure.

For example, ASIC is proposing the basis of a pricing mechanism should be an index published by a widely regarded provider that reflects a substantial proportion of trading activity in the relevant pair, is resistant to manipulation and complies with recognised index selection principles.

When it comes to custody, among other things, the chosen custodian must have specialist expertise and infrastructure for cryptoasset custody and assets are segregated on the blockchain, and an appropriate compensation scheme is in place in the event things go awry.

In terms of disclosure, ASIC is proposing responsible entities disclose market risk, pricing risk, immutability, increased regulation risk, custody risk, cyber risk and environmental risk.

"We also consider that minimum standards as to pricing, risk management and custody should apply regardless of an entity's legal structure to prevent regulatory arbitrage and foster a level playing field for competition between different types of investment entities for example, ETPs that invest in cryptoassets should not be at a competitive disadvantage to LICs," ASIC said.

The regulator is also proposing the creation of a new asset kind when it comes to applying for an AFS licence to offer such products, saying existing asset kinds would not suffice.

ASIC has also said it will not be issuing any further expectations around how products of this nature would meet Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) but has asked whether there is a need for clarification.

Further, the regulator used the consultation paper as means to warn LICs and LITs of the need to seek member approval to change their investment mandate ahead of investing in any cryptoassets.

"An investment in cryptoassets is a fundamentally different proposition to more traditional investments," ASIC said.

The consultation, which closes on July 27, comes as Australian Competition and Consumers Commission data shows a rise in crypto scams. For the first five months of this year almost $27 million in losses from Bitcoin-related scams was reported to the watchdog.

ASIC regulates cryptoassets and related products and services to the extent they fall within the existing regulatory perimeter of financial products and services. How they are classified and regulated otherwise is a matter for government.

Read more: ASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC consults on market integrity rules
Regulators urge wider DDO adoption
ASIC disqualifies SMSF auditor
Adviser slapped with four-year ban
ASIC removes Societe Generale restrictions
Better Advice regulations hit parliament
Virtual company meetings to stay
Government to create ASIC, APRA regulator
ASIC changes ETF market maker rules
AAT dismisses adviser ban appeal

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.