ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline

ASIC has given superannuation funds another year to disclose their portfolio holdings.

The regulator has extended the relief, which defers the first reporting day to 31 December 2021.

The relief was set to expire on 31 December 2020, requiring trustees to publish information about holdings on the fund's website no later than 90 days from reporting date (either December 31 or June 30).

The deferral will allow additional time for the government to make the regulations, ASIC explained, adding that an amendment to Class Order 14/443 reflects the deferral.

"Depending on when regulations are made, ASIC may shorten the period of the relief by a further legislative instrument. In doing so, ASIC will take into account the fact that industry will need an appropriate transition time to implement the regime," the regulator said.

In October last year, ASIC extended the relief, from the first reporting date of 31 December 2019 to 31 December 2020.

At the time, ASIC said that the deferral provides "legal certainty" about the first reporting day, given that the regulations setting out the required disclosures have not yet been made.

In April this year, the pandemic reoriented several of ASIC's priorities, flagging that the first portfolio holdings disclosure reporting date could be delayed.