NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:37PM

ASIC has given superannuation funds another year to disclose their portfolio holdings.

The regulator has extended the relief, which defers the first reporting day to 31 December 2021.

The relief was set to expire on 31 December 2020, requiring trustees to publish information about holdings on the fund's website no later than 90 days from reporting date (either December 31 or June 30).

The deferral will allow additional time for the government to make the regulations, ASIC explained, adding that an amendment to Class Order 14/443 reflects the deferral.

"Depending on when regulations are made, ASIC may shorten the period of the relief by a further legislative instrument. In doing so, ASIC will take into account the fact that industry will need an appropriate transition time to implement the regime," the regulator said.

In October last year, ASIC extended the relief, from the first reporting date of 31 December 2019 to 31 December 2020.

At the time, ASIC said that the deferral provides "legal certainty" about the first reporting day, given that the regulations setting out the required disclosures have not yet been made.

In April this year, the pandemic reoriented several of ASIC's priorities, flagging that the first portfolio holdings disclosure reporting date could be delayed.

Read more: ASICSuperannuationClass Order 14/443
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Shipton's tax bill under scrutiny
ASIC opens consultation on scaled advice
RC recommendations closer to legislation
ASIC to improve default insurance
ASIC prepares industry for claims handling law
Regulator continues crackdown on product adverts
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC
Financial adviser reference checks under scrutiny
AAT refuses Allegra AFSL
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something brX4lg3D