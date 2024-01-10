Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC cracks down on Prospero for reporting failures

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JAN 2024   12:29PM

The corporate regulator recently suspended the AFSL of Melbourne-based over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives issuer Prospero Markets (Prospero).

The penalty comes after the Forex and CFD trading platform, which services mainly Chinese-speaking clients, failed to lodge its annual financial statement and audit report for last financial year.

Prospero's licence suspension means it cannot provide financial services until at least February 28.

"If it fails to lodge its annual financial statement and audit report for the financial year ending 30 June 2023 during the suspension period, ASIC will consider whether the licence should be suspended for a further period or cancelled," the corporate regulator said.

ASIC has been investigating Prospero for suspected breaches of the Corporations Act. Its investigation commenced on 16 November 2023 and is looking back as far as 1 March 2021.

In December, Prospero was requested by ASIC to provide an undertaking promising not to deal with client funds without ASIC's permission. The undertaking is in place until at least February 8 and ASIC said Prospero is cooperating with the investigation.

In November 2023 it was reported the Australian Federal Police (AFP) had raided the Melbourne offices of Prospero Markets as part of an investigation into money laundering.

According to the AFP, the raid was related to "the most complex AFP-led money-laundering investigation in the nation's history", amounting to about $229 million over the past three years.

ASICProspero MarketsAustralian Federal Police
