ASIC considering more action on Sterling collapse

Corporate regulator ASIC is being urged to take more action with respect to the collapse of the Sterling Income Trust.

A senate committee that recently handed down its final report in its inquiry into the collapse of the Sterling Income Trust is urging ASIC to take more action in a bid to protect consumers.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services on February 11, ASIC chair John Longo confirmed that two major recommendations are under consideration.

The first recommendation involves ASIC commencing legal proceedings against current and former AFSL holders that allegedly breached section 917B of the Corporations Act 2001 and have not consented to participate in relevant remediation processes with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

ASIC is also looking into the recommendation of establishing a framework that promotes greater awareness and understanding among retail investors that buy financial products and services.

"On this recommendation we note that ASIC and Treasury already invest a considerable amount in financial literacy and consumer awareness work, including through Moneysmart. However, we are reviewing the financial literacy material in light of the committee's report, in particular in relation to supporting consumers having reasonable expectations of the regulatory regime and of ASIC," Longo said.

During the hearing, Longo flagged that ASIC, together with the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Council of Financial Regulators and ACCC, will continue to closely monitor the ASX's CHESS replacement program, particularly now the program is in key testing and readiness phases.

The long-delayed transformation of the ASX's clearing and settlement technology has experienced another bump in the road with the group's chair Dominic Stevens resigning last week.

On ASIC's internal digital initiatives, Longo said: "Work also continues on our internal priorities including our digital uplift; improving our communication with stakeholders and other regulatory agencies; improving infrastructure and systems; better use of data; and cyber-resilience."