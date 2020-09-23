ASIC cleans up 'cash plus' funds

ASIC found 14 'cash' funds with $7 billion in assets had confusing or inappropriate labelling, resulting in changes to names, asset allocations or in one case, even a closure.

The corporate regulator found some funds that labelled themselves as 'cash funds', had asset holdings akin to a bond or diversified fund and hence, higher risk and lower liquidity as compared to cash.

It took particular note of 'cash plus' or 'cash enhanced' labelling, where ASIC found 50% and 70% respectively of assets were not cash or cash equivalents, and actually fixed-income securities and mortgages.

ASIC did not name any funds, but Financial Standard previously reported Vanguard, Western Asset and UBS are among the managers who have dropped the 'cash plus' or 'enhanced cash' name from their marketing in recent months. Meanwhile, more recent launches have dropped the tags from their name.

To identify the 14 'cash' miscreants, ASIC started with surveillance of 350 funds with over $65 billion in total assets, initially looking at PDS and other public disclosure and then sending notices to 20 responsible entities to get further information on asset allocation, liquidity, maturity profile and resilience.

This was followed by targeted surveillance of 37 managed funds (from 20 responsible entities) with $21 billion in assets, focusing on two questions: were they 'true to label' and did the fund liquidity advertised to investors match that of the underlying assets.

It narrowed it down to funds in fixed income, mortgage and property sectors (which ASIC says were largely appropriately labelled) from which it whittled down to 22 funds (with over $15 billion) that used 'cash', ending in 14 funds ASIC identified as inappropriate.

The whole exercise resulted in: nine funds (across seven REs) changing names voluntarily, one fund proposing to change asset allocation, three REs conducting or committing to reviews, and one winding up its fund.

ASIC said it will continue to monitor the outcomes and consider appropriate regulatory action, including enforcement action where necessary.

"Funds should be "true to label". This is not a nice-to-have. It's a must-have for responsible entities in meeting their legal obligations to their investors, especially in times of market volatility," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"Inappropriate labelling of a fund can mislead investors into believing that the fund is much safer or more liquid than it actually is. Put simply, a fund should not use terms such as "cash" or "cash enhanced" unless its assets are predominantly in cash and cash equivalents."

'Being "true to label" is also fundamental for a competitive marketplace. If consumers cannot rely on product labels, then it is difficult for funds to compete on a fair basis - disadvantaging both compliant fund managers and end-consumers,' she said.