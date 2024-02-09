ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations

ASIC has issued its final reminder to the 757 financial advisers who have yet to register with the corporate regulator.

As of February 6, ASIC counted many relevant providers who have outstanding registrations. They have until February 16 to get cracking as ASIC said that this will be its final reminder.

ASIC individually emailed relevant providers who were not registered in early February, reminding them of the requirement to be registered by their AFS Licensee.

"ASIC encourages relevant providers to check their registration status on the Financial Advisers Register today to ensure that they are recorded as 'registered'," ASIC warned.

"If they are not recorded as 'registered', they will need to cease providing personal advice from midnight 15 February 2024, until such time as they are registered and noted as such on the Financial Advisers Register. This includes all personal advice as well as ongoing advice services."

From February 16, those who are unregistered are in breach of a restricted civil penalty provision; the AFSL provider will have committed an offence of strict liability and contravened a civil penalty provision.

Phil Anderson, the general manager policy of advocacy and standards at the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), told a recent Financial Standard podcast that the most important aspect about the new regime is that advisers cannot provide advice beyond that deadline.

This new registration requirement is "a little bit more comprehensive," he said.

"And it includes the requirement to provide a declaration that you're a fit and proper person. So, there are some material changes. It does start from the 16th of February, but the consequences are that you are breaching the law if you provide advice from the 16th of February onwards, if you're not registered," he said.