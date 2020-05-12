ASIC bans RC case study adviser

A former Millennium3 adviser whose advice was cited as a case study during the Royal Commission is set to appeal a 10-year ban handed down by ASIC.

ASIC has banned Adelaide-based adviser Christopher Norman Harris from providing financial services for 10 years, after the regulator found his advice was not always in the best interests of clients, and did not always come with a Statement of Advice or appropriate fee disclosure statements in a timely manner.

Harris, a former Millennium3 and Dover authorised representative, was the subject of a Royal Commission case study, which saw advice he provided to clients as a Millennium3 adviser pored over by counsel assisting the commission.

ASIC said Harris engaged in conduct which was likely to mislead or deceive by making the false impression that he was authorised to provide financial services in June 2018, when he was the sole director of Money Works, a firm appointed by Futuro Financial Services as a corporate authorised representative.

At the time, Harris was not authorised to provide financial services, however gave the false impression he was, in statements on the Money Works website and in correspondence to clients. Harris is appealing the ban through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

The regulator also banned Melbourne-based adviser Bimaljeet Sekhon from providing financial services for three years.

The former Count Financial adviser was found to have failed to comply with financial services laws, including to provide advice in the best interests of her clients. The regulator also found she was not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services.

ASIC said Sekhon did not take into account her clients' specific circumstances, and in some cases failed to consider existing insurance arrangements and the potential impact on retirement savings of products she recommended.

Finally, former ClearView adviser Alan Davies has been banned from providing financial services for three years. According to ASIC, Davies, as sole director and an authorised representative of Risk Insurance Consultants, did not comply with financial services laws and as also not adequately trained to provide advice.

The regulator said Davies failed to look into his clients' financial objectives and personal needs when providing life insurance advice. He also failed to consider whether switching a product was in the best interest of his clients, and whether they could have achieved their objectives with the products they already had.