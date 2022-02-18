APRA takes next step on super data

The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

Last year APRA undertook phase one of its data transformation which saw super trustees required to provide significantly more data to APRA, across all superannuation product and investment options; currently, it only publishes product-level data for MySuper products.

Now, APRA wants to begin publishing that enhanced data collection and, in a new discussion paper, has outlined what will and will not be treated as confidential.

APRA proposes that most of the data collected under phase one of the project be deemed 'non-confidential' and therefore be published from June this year.

The regulator proposes publishing new aggregate industry, fund-level, and product-level statistics. These would contain key metrics, including improved data on insurance arrangements, expenses, member demographics and asset allocation classifications.

Further, where necessary, new approaches will be used to better enable comparisons across complex fee and cost structures or insurance design, APRA said.

The regulator is also proposing to introduce two types of datasets for users to access the published information in a format easily consumed by their data tools. These would be key metrics datasets that mirror the statistics in the publication without formatting and granular datasets for sophisticated users.

Trustees are invited to let APRA know if there is specific data points they feel should not be made public.

APRA is determined to publish as much of the new data as possible, executive board member Margaret Cole said.

"The Superannuation Data Transformation sits at the heart of APRA's agenda to use heightened transparency to lift industry performance and improve member outcomes," she said.

"While collecting better quality data across all products and investment options is essential for APRA's ability to scrutinise the outcomes trustees are delivering for members, it's only half the puzzle.

"Increasing the breadth, depth and consistency of the data we publish will help all stakeholders make better informed decisions by providing a more complete picture of the industry."

She added that, alongside the MySuper and Choice heatmaps and Your Future, Your Super performance test, increased transparency will benefit members by making it even clearer "who isn't performing and urgently needs to improve or get out".

APRA said, following consultation, it expects to issue final determinations around confidentiality in June and issue its first publication thereafter.

The consultation is open until April 15.