APRA, ASIC concerned over premium increases

APRA and ASIC have asked the chief executives of life insurers to explain the continuing increases to retail insurance premiums following complaints from consumers and reportable situations.

In a joint letter, the regulators said they're concerned premium increases have been applied inappropriately, particularly in relation to level premium policies. They're also concerned insurers and friendly societies haven't acted in accordance with reasonable expectations as created by disclosures and marketing materials.

The regulators said the concerns indicate that some life companies do not have effective systems, processes, and controls in place to ensure that clear and effective disclosure has taken (and continues) to take place; that all premium changes are made in accordance with the applicable documents that form the contract between insurer and consumer; that marketing material and other documents are not misleading; and continued compliance with their legal obligations, including to act efficiently, honestly and fairly.

To curb these discrepancies, ASIC and APRA said that they expect all life companies that write, or have written, retail life insurance policies to review their past premium increases, and disclosure and marketing material.

When addressing expectations around design of product offerings, ASIC and APRA said that life companies should consider the appropriateness and clarity of disclosures and marketing material as they relate to future premium increases; review existing product labels; consider the appropriateness of describing a product as 'level premium' if there is not a high degree of confidence around premium stability; and consider how to manage the reasonable expectations of policyholders around premium increases in an ongoing manner.

ASIC and APRA have also requested that all life companies outline any findings in relation to their review of past premium increases by March 31 next year. For those that can't meet that deadline, they must provide an update at the end of February as to the steps being taken to complete the review. ASIC will then arrange meetings to discuss individual responses, it said.