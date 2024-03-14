Newspaper icon
AFCA secures $40m in refunds

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:29PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) said it helped secure more than $40 million in refunds for hundreds of thousands of consumers between July and December 2023.

AFCAs Systemic Issues Insights Report revealed the 139,011 consumers received their share of $40 million after 111 systemic issues were identified.

"Some systemic issues impacted large numbers of consumers while others impacted a small group. No matter the number of impacted consumers, in most cases financial firms worked to ensure consumers were remediated fairly and appropriately," the report said.

"In cases where a financial firm did not engage with AFCA or take steps to resolve the systemic issue, we referred the matter to the appropriate regulator."

In addition to the $40 million in refunds, other outcomes for consumers included:

  • Corrected adverse reporting history information (RHI) incorrectly reported on customer credit files
  • Corrected incorrect credit liability information (CLI) on customer credit files
  • Refunded incorrectly charged late payment fees and ensured payments were allocated correctly so account balances displayed correctly
  • Contacted impacted consumers who did not receive a twice-yearly statement, as per the terms of their policy
  • Provided revised disclosure to consumers about trading limits on their trading accounts, ensuring they are consistent with the operation of the trading platform
The banking and finance sector saw the largest number of reports at 28, followed by superannuation with 11 reports, general insurance with six reports, investments and advice with three reports and life insurance with one.

In superannuation, the issues included breaches of the SIS Act and SIS Regulations, incorrect cancellation of insurance policies and inadequate claims handling. In investments and advice the issue was that a processing error had seen charges applied that didn't align to the user agreement, and the systemic issue identified in the report on the life insurance sector was policy term breaches, namely failure to provide statements in line with the terms.

A whopping 93 reports were passed on to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, 47 were referred to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and eight were referred to other agencies such as the Australian Taxation Office in the first half of FY23/24.

"While AFCA is not a regulator, we operate within the broader regulatory framework by providing information to regulators in accordance with our obligations. Our reports to regulators ensure they are promptly informed of issues within the industry and can take action as they deem appropriate," the AFCA report said.

"By continuing to engage with financial firms on systemic issues once we have identified and reported them, AFCA helps financial firms to address systemic issues early, minimise complaints flowing through to external dispute resolution and improve industry practice."

