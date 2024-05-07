Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Stockspot plots entry into superannuation space

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:55PM

Stockspot is preparing to launch a superannuation offering that would see members' retirement savings invested exclusively in ETFs.

The trading platform is planning to launch Stockspot Super later this year, first bringing an accumulation product to market, followed by a pension offering.

At present, Stockspot has about $770 million held outside of super on its platform. Over the last five years, it says its investment portfolios outside of super have outperformance at least 99% of similar funds.

With its product, Stockspot said prospective members can "enjoy the transparency and tax efficiency of owning a personalised portfolio of ETFs within your super without the complexity of creating an SMSF."

Stockspot added: "It's the end of pooled super funds and the beginning of transparent investing tailored to your needs."

Members will have a personalised portfolio tailored to their life stage, which will adjust automatically as they approach retirement.

While there is no product disclosure statement available as yet, Stockspot did provide some detail as to features of the offering.

Listing drawcards, the company said its solution offers a tax efficient account structure, whereby members would only pay tax on realised capital gains.

"Unlike pooled super funds, Stockspot Super will offer discrete accounts so you won't pay for the future tax liabilities of other fund members," it said.

Transparency is also a key feature, Stockspot said, explaining that it will only invest in publicly listed ETFs which ensures the investments are valued every market day, and won't be invested in "unlisted assets that are prone to delayed valuations and unfair prices for members."

In terms of fees, Stockspot Super will charge 0.53% per annum in administration fees, plus applicable ETF fees. Transaction costs will be charged at 0.1% and only when ETFs are bought or sold on the members' behalf.

Stockspot Super also says it will be the only super product with a 10%+ allocation to gold across all its options.

Read more: StockspotStockspot Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck to unveil private credit ETF
Stockspot launches two options
Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months
Fund manager injects $28m in Stockspot
Young, millionaire investors challenge stereotypes: Data
What you read in 2022
Worst performing super funds named
Mammoth aggregate returns for ETF investors
We knew people would leave the advice industry: Hume
Digital advice predicted to soar in 2022

Editor's Choice

UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach