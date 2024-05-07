Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

FSC launches digital advice group

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:34PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

The Digital Advice Expert Group is now part of the FSC, founded by moneyGPS chief executive George Haramis, Intelligence Ink chief strategy officer for digital advice Jacqui Henderson, and Ignition Advice global head of strategy and corporate services Andrew Baker.

The Digital Advice Expert Group is the culmination of the fledgling association Haramis, Henderson and former abrdn head of retirement, and digital innovation Jason Nyilas formed last year but never officially launched until today.

The group aims to help Australians access affordable and accessible advice. It will also contribute to the FSC's policy development to support the passage of financial advice reforms through Parliament.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "Digital advice offers new and exciting ways for consumers to access high quality, affordable financial advice. The massive opportunity to deliver financial advice digitally is confronted by common challenges posed by a costly and burdensome regulatory framework."

The robo-advice group builds on the FSC's expansion into the advice sector by adding six licensees to its network of members.

"Independent research has shown that almost four million Australians say they would be open to low-cost digital advice solutions, and the digital advice sector can provide services at scale to consumers who cannot typically afford advice," Briggs said.

Baker believes that digital advice technology is the only way to match the huge gap between the demand and supply of advice, and will improve the quality, accessibility, and affordability of financial advice for the millions of Australians who want and need it.

Henderson said: "Our role is to support the industry in the delivery of advice in a more digitised, efficient and scalable way - solving the age-old problems around complexity and cost."

Haramis said: "As a founding member of the Digital Advice Expert Group, moneyGPS welcomes the opportunity to be working with the FSC, given our common objective is to progress the use of digital advice services across the financial services and superannuation industry, and lead the policy discussion as the technology-lead proposition evolves over time."

Read more: FSCDigital Advice Expert GroupFinancial Services CouncilmoneyGPSAndrew BakerBlake BriggsGeorge HaramisIgnition AdviceIntelligence InkJacqui HendersonJason Nyilas
UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

