Investment

Magellan bleeds another $1bn

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024   12:41PM

Magellan Financial Group has seen a drop of $1 billion in funds under management (FUM) in April, according to its latest monthly update on the ASX.

Magellan's FUM now stands at $36.3 billion.

The fund manager reported that its net flows were flat, consisting of net retail outflows of $200 million and net institutional inflows of $200 million.

Its global equities strategy FUM decreased $600 million, while its infrastructure and Australian equities strategies both retracted by $200 million, respectively.

Magellan's share price rose 1.14%, marking a 27.38% increase over the last six months.

Separately, GQG Partners in its monthly FUM update today, reported a loss of US$1.4 billion in April, bringing its FUM down to US$142 billion.

But the fund manager has had net inflows of US$6.3 billion for the year-to-date period.

GQG's international equity strategy FUM remained unchanged, while its global equity strategy decreased US$1.7 billion, as did its US equity strategy by US$300 million.

Conversely, its emerging markets equity strategy saw growth of US$600 million.

Last week, GQG announced that its quarterly dividend would be US$0.031 per share; approximately 90% of the firm's estimated first-quarter distributable earnings.

GQG's share price increased by 1.2%, reflecting an 87.41% surge over the last six months.

Editor's Choice

UniSuper outage continues, no cause identified

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund plans to begin restoring services later this week, though chief executive Peter Chun has told members the root cause of the outage remains unknown.

Australian Retirement Trust wraps up AvSuper merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has completed its merger with AvSuper after the two super funds formalised negotiations in February 2023.

ASIC clamps down on advisers, trustees cold calling

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers, licensees, and superannuation trustees are facing the ire of ASIC after an investigation found they are profiting from boiler room tactics that convince members to switch funds.

FSC launches digital advice group

KARREN VERGARA
The Financial Services Council (FSC) continues to expand into financial advice by taking on a digital advice association that flagged its formation one year ago.

