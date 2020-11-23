AFCA pivots to member experience

The Australian Financial Complains Authority (AFCA) is placing a higher emphasis on member experience following an increase in its membership base, two years on from its launch.

In its first two years, AFCA's membership has grown to 40,000 members across the financial services sector with just 2,575 license members receiving a complaint against them.

AFCA acting chief ombudsman and chief executive Justin Untersteiner said over the next two years it will make a "conscious and deliberate effort" to improve member experience.

"We are also seeing an increasing number of voluntary members, those who are not required to be members of AFCA but choose to be," he said.

"In the last six months, we have appointed a new head of membership services, and have commenced work on delivering a new members resources portal."

The portal will include training videos and webinars to assist members in dispute resolution and encourage them to interact with the ombudsman more frequently.

In addition, AFCA is in the process of developing a tailored and real-time member benchmarking dashboard, aiming to minimise disputes by providing more insights about performance.

Untersteiner added that AFCA had engaged in 1000 stakeholder events in an attempt to shape a community that mitigates disputes.

"As a result of this work, AFCA now has strong relationships with regulators and with government, works closely with consumer advocates and community organisations, and is in conversation with the boards of some of Australia's largest financial institutions," he said.

In its two years of operation, the ombudsman has received more than 153,000 complaints and resolved around 135,000 disputes and awarded over $474.5 million in compensation.

In its recent annual report, AFCA revealed complaints had risen to 80,546 from 47,223, which is a 14% increase in the monthly average compared to the last financial year.

Of these, it resolved 76,681 complaints and awarded or obtained $258.6 million in compensation or refunds to complainants.

Most complaints lodged with AFCA related to banking and finance at 58%, down from 60% last year. This was followed by general insurance at 24%, superannuation at 9% and financial advice at 6%.