Regulatory
Adviser guilty of misuse of client money
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   11:39AM

Former financial adviser Anthony Dick pleaded guilty to 11 counts of dishonestly using his clients' money for his own personal use.

Dick was charged in February this year after an ASIC investigation revealed he had accessed and transferred around $1.1 million from his clients' superannuation, pension and personal savings accounts.

It was further alleged that Dick used his clients' savings to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

According to ASIC, the offences occurred over a period of more than 11 years, and began in March 2006 when Dick was working as an adviser for AMP's Jigsaw Support Services.

In March 2012, Dick became an authorised representative of NAB's GWM Adviser Services, where he worked for just over two years before beginning an almost four year stint at Synchron, which ended in April 2018.

The charges carry various maximum penalties of between 10 to 14 years' imprisonment.

Dick's next appearance will be at the Townsville District Court, on a date yet to be set.

ASIC noted Dick had shown cooperation with its investigation and early guilty plea.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

The news comes days after the regulator banned three other financial advisers from Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Adelaide-based Christopher Harris was banned from providing financial services for 10 years for providing advice that was not in the best interest of his clients and failing to provide statements of advice and fee disclosure statements.

Melbourne-based Bimaljeet Sekhon was banned for three years for failing to comply with financial services laws, including failing to provide advice in her clients' best interests.

Sydney-based Alan Davies was banned for three years after ASIC found he did not comply with financial services laws and he was not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services.

Read more: ASICAnthony DickAlan DaviesBimaljeet SekhonChristopher HarrisCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsGWM Adviser ServicesSynchron
