Yarra Capital acquires Nikko AM Australian business

Yarra Capital and Nikko Asset Management announced that they have entered into a binding agreement through which Yarra will acquire Nikko AM's Australian business and bring back the Tyndall name.

Under the terms of the agreement, Yarra will assume ownership of Nikko AM's Australian subsidiary, Nikko AM Limited, and its associated entities.

The combination will create one of Australia's largest independently owned Australian equities and fixed income fund managers.

The transaction, which remains subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to close in April 2021.

At completion, Nikko AM's Australian equities business will be rebranded as Tyndall, returning the business to its original foundations.

Established in the early 1990's, Tyndall is a well-recognised name in the Australian equities landscape. In 2013, it became part of the Nikko AM group and was rebranded.

The Tyndall franchise will be led by Nikko AM head of Australian equities Brad Potter and will remain separate to Yarra's Australian equities business.

Yarra said there will be no crossover in investment management activity and no change to its value investment philosophy, process or team.

Yarra's managing director and head of Australian equities Dion Hershan will become executive chair and head of equities (Yarra).

A search for a new managing director to lead the combined business has commenced, with an appointment expected to be confirmed in the coming months. Until then, Garvin Louie will serve as interim managing director. Louie is Yarra's general counsel and currently leads the firm's business operations function.

Nikko AM will become a 20% shareholder in the enlarged group and will appoint one director to its board, while Yarra non-executive director Michael Gordon will join Tyndall's board as chair.

Hershan said the combination of the two franchises will create one of Australia's largest independent fund managers, with approximately $20 billion of assets under management.

"The transaction will enable us to continue strengthening our partnerships with clients and will provide the additional scale to support greater investment in talent, technology and operational excellence," Hershan said.

"Yarra was attracted to the quality of the people within Nikko AM's Australian business and we are delighted to welcome them into the Yarra team. We are also extremely pleased to bring Nikko AM on board as a strategic investor alongside TA Associates.

"This partnership will help us expand the global reach of our investment strategies, in particular in Japan where we have achieved significant growth in recent years."

Nikko AM president and co-chief executive Hideo Abe said the partnership takes Nikko's commitment in Australia to the next stage.

"We are confident that our investment in Yarra will be the catalyst to enhance the capabilities that Australian investors are looking for, while sales, distribution and back and middle office functions will complement each other and thus continue to provide quality service to our clients," Abe said.

"We are also excited to be able to expand our Australian equity and fixed income product offering to Japanese and global investors in this new capacity."